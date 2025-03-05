Apple unveils new MacBook Air models with M4 chip, priced from $999

Apple on Wednesday unveiled new MacBook Air models, which run on the M4 chip, bringing Apple Intelligence features at a lower price point, as the company looks to persuade customers to upgrade their devices and spur sales.

The base model of the new laptops will be priced at $999, which is $100 cheaper than the outgoing generation of the devices. Pre-orders will begin on Wednesday and the devices would be available in-store from March 12.

The introduction of artificial intelligence-enabled personal computers is expected to help drive a recovery in the PC market this year after a post-pandemic slump.

Apple's Mac sales hit $8.99 billion in the holiday quarter, above analysts' estimate of $7.96 billion, according to data complied by LSEG. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)