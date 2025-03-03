Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / POCO M7 budget 5G smartphone launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Price, specs

POCO M7 budget 5G smartphone launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Price, specs

POCO M7 5G smartphone will be available from March 7 on e-commerce platform Flipkart with introductory offers

POCO M7 5G
POCO M7 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chinese smartphone brand POCO has launched its M7 5G budget smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, the POCO M7 features a 50MP (Sony IMX852) primary camera. The company also said that it gets the segment's largest screen: a 6.88-inch display of 120Hz refresh rate.
 
POCO M7 5G: Price and variants
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 10,499
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 11,499
  • Colours: Satin Black, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue
POCO M7 5G: Availability and offers
 
POCO M7 5G smartphone will be available from March 7 onwards on e-commerce platform Flipkart. As part of the introductory offer, the smartphone will be available with a discount of Rs 500 on the first day of sale.  READ: Xiaomi 15 series Launch Date in India
 
POCO M7 5G: Details
 
The POCO M7 5G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 System-on-Chip and packs a 5160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. The device comes with a 33W charger in the box.

Also Read

POCO X7 Pro review: Not perfect, yet makes a good performance-focused phone

POCO X7 series debuts Xiaomi HyperOS 2 in India: Check price, specs, more

POCO X7 series launching on Jan 9: Livestream details, expected specs, more

POCO X7 series launching on Jan 9 with these specifications: Check details

Tech wrap Dec 31: POCO X7 series, GTA 6 trailer, Samsung Galaxy S25 series

 
For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor at the back, accompanied by an 8MP front camera housed in a notch. It runs Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS, and POCO has promised two years of Android updates and four years of security updates.
 
POCO M7 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.88-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM: 6GB / 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP rear primary camera (Sony IMX852)
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5160mAh
  • Charging: 18W wired
  • OS: Android 14 based HyperOS
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samsung launches new Galaxy A-series smartphones with OneUI 7, AI-features

Samsung launches Galaxy M06, M16 5G smartphones in India: Price, specs

MSI unveils range of laptops powered by Nvidia RTX 50 Series GPUs: Details

Sony brings Midnight Black DualSense Edge controller to India: Details

Thomson launches maiden JioTele OS powered QLED TV: Check price, features

Topics :XiaomiPOCOChinese smartphone

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story