POCO M7 budget 5G smartphone launched with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand POCO has launched its M7 5G budget smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 , the POCO M7 features a 50MP (Sony IMX852) primary camera. The company also said that it gets the segment's largest screen: a 6.88-inch display of 120Hz refresh rate.

POCO M7 5G: Price and variants

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 10,499

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 11,499

Colours: Satin Black, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue

POCO M7 5G: Availability and offers

READ: Xiaomi 15 series Launch Date in India POCO M7 5G smartphone will be available from March 7 onwards on e-commerce platform Flipkart. As part of the introductory offer, the smartphone will be available with a discount of Rs 500 on the first day of sale.

POCO M7 5G: Details

The POCO M7 5G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 System-on-Chip and packs a 5160mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. The device comes with a 33W charger in the box.

Also Read

For imaging, the smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor at the back, accompanied by an 8MP front camera housed in a notch. It runs Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS, and POCO has promised two years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

POCO M7 5G: Specifications