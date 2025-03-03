Samsung launches new Galaxy A-series smartphones with OneUI 7, AI-features

Samsung has introduced three new Galaxy A-series smartphones in India—Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and Galaxy A26 5G. All three models run on Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box and come equipped with AI-powered features, including Google's Circle to Search. Additionally, Samsung has announced that these devices will receive software support for up to six years.

Samsung Galaxy A-series: Details

The latest Galaxy A-series smartphones feature One UI 7 and come with Samsung's AI-powered suite, branded as "Awesome Intelligence." According to the company, this suite includes popular AI-driven features from its flagship Galaxy AI line-up. Notably, all three models support Google's gesture-based Circle to Search and the Object Eraser tool. The Galaxy A56 also offers Best Face and Nightography features.

Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy M06, M16 5G smartphones in India: Price, specs Each device is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display featuring FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphones also share a 50MP primary camera with autofocus and optical image stabilisation (OIS). Powering these devices is a 5000mAh battery, and they come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Samsung has assured users of six years of software support, including six Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A56: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

Processor: Exynos 1580

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP Primary (OIS, AF) + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 45W wired

OS: Android 15-based OneUI 7

Samsung Galaxy A36: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP Primary (OIS, AF) + 8MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro

Front camera: 12MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 45W wired

OS: Android 15-based OneUI 7

Samsung Galaxy A26: Specifications