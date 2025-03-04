British consumer technology brand Nothing has launched the Phone 3a series smartphones in India. The series encompasses two models: the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. The smartphones follow the company's signature aesthetic, featuring a transparent back and the Glyph lighting interface.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage : Rs 29,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 31,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 33,999

Nothing Phone 3a: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage : Rs 24,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 26,999

Nothing Phone 3a series: Availability and offers

Nothing Phone 3a will be available in India from March 11 on e-commerce platform Flipkart, as well as through select retailers including Vijay Sales, Croma, and more. The Phone 3a Pro will go on sale on March 15.

As for the introductory offers, Nothing said there will be bank discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on both the smartphones. Additionally, customers purchasing the smartphones on day one sale can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 on trade-in deals.

Nothing Phone 3a series: Details

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the Nothing Phone 3a series features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2392 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones are powered by a 5000mAh battery and support 50W wired charging.

In the imaging department, the smartphones offer a triple-camera set-up at the back, with a 50MP primary camera featuring optical image stabilisation (OIS) and autofocus. They also include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The primary difference between the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro is the telephoto camera. The Pro model features a 50MP periscope set-up with 3x optical zoom, while the base model has a standard telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. The Pro model also includes a 50MP front-facing camera, compared to the 32MP sensor on the base model.

Running on Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1, the Nothing Phone 3a series offers several artificial intelligence features. The most notable is the new "Essential Space" platform, accessible through the dedicated "Essential Key" button on the side. According to the company, this AI-powered hub is designed for capturing, organising, and managing notes, ideas, and inspirations. The button allows users to capture and send pictures or screenshots to Essential Space, record voice notes, and more. The feature can recognise images, audio clips, and associated text, automatically sorting them.

Another notable AI feature is the Activate Smart Drawer, which automatically categorises and organises apps in the app drawer.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2392 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope telephoto (OIS, AF)

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 50W wired

OS: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1

Protection: Panda Glass, IP64

Nothing Phone 3a: Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2392 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto ( AF)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 50W wired

OS: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1

Protection: Panda Glass, IP64

Nothing Phone 3a series: Unboxing