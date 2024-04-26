HMD Global announces smartphone line in pivot away from Nokia: Details here

HMD Global has introduced its smartphone line in a pivot away from Nokia. The Finnish smartphone brand has introduced three models in its inaugural Pulse series, which comprises Pulse, Pulse Plus, and Pulse Pro. With a focus on repairability, HMD said, each device in the Pulse range is built to be repairable. HMD said its partnership with third-party repair platform iFixit will allow Pulse device owners to replace a damaged display, bent charging port, or a depleted battery, without an engineering degree.

HMD Pulse series: Availability

HMD Global’s Pulse series will be available in Europe in the coming months. HMD is planning to launch its smartphones in the US market but under Vibe branding. All three smartphones are expected to make their debut in the Indian market after the initial launch phase.

HMD Pulse series: Details

All three smartphones in the series are powered by Unisoc T606 chipset and sport 6.65-inch HD+ displays of 90Hz refresh rate. While the Pulse and Pulse Plus smartphones are offered in 4GB RAM, the top-end Pulse Pro model is offered in 6GB RAM. However, only the base model is offered in 64GB storage. The Plus and Pro models are offered in 128GB onboard storage configurations.

The HMD Pulse series boasts a 5,000mAh battery as standard across models, with Pulse and Pulse Plus supporting 10W charging and Pulse Pro offering 20W wired charging.

The HMD Pulse smartphone features a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor on the back, and both the Pulse+ and Pulse Pro feature a 50MP main camera sensor. The Pro model also features a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the base model and the Plus model get an 8MP camera, and the Pro model features a 50MP camera sensor.

HMD Vibe: Details

HMD Vibe, which is expected to be US exclusive, is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. Similar to the Pulse series smartphones, HMD Vibe is expected to sport a 6.65-inch HD+ display of a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone would likely feature a 13MP rear camera and a 4,000mAh battery.