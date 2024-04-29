Home / Technology / Gadgets / Nothing introduces Phone 2 (a) in Blue colour at Rs 23,999 onwards: Details

Nothing introduces Phone 2 (a) in Blue colour at Rs 23,999 onwards: Details

The Nothing Phone 2 (a) in Blue colour will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart from May 2 onwards with introductory offers

Nothing Phone 2(a) Blue colour
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 1:19 PM IST
British consumer technology brand Nothing has introduced the Phone 2 (a) in Blue colour in India. Said to be designed specifically for India, the new colour joins the black and white colour options that the smartphone was debuted with. While the latter colours are available, the Nothing Phone 2 (a) Blue colour variant will be available for purchase starting May 2, on e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 2(a) Blue: Price

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 23,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 25,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 27,999

Nothing Phone 2(a) Blue: Availability and introductory offers

The Nothing Phone 2 (a) will be available in limited stock during its “Live Sale” period, which kicks off on May 2 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. In the limited period sale, Nothing said, customers stand a chance to win giveaways with the smartphone. What these giveaways are is not confirmed by the company.

As for the introductory offer, Nothing said it will offer the Phone (2a) Blue colour starting at Rs 19,999 on May 2, down from the original price of Rs 23,999, on Flipkart’s Big Saving Days. This price includes an Rs 2,000 SBI offer and an Rs 2,000 bumped-up exchange value on trade-in deal.

Nothing Phone 2(a) Blue: Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 10-bit, fullHD, 120Hz
  • Rear camera:  50MP main with optical image stabilisation + 50MP ultra-wide-angle
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro
  • RAM: 8GB and 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB and 256GB
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Charging: 45W, wired. No wireless charging
  • Software: Android 14
  • UI: Nothing OS 2.5
  • Support: Three years of Android updates and four years of security patches

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

