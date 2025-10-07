Asus ROG Xbox Ally series available for pre-orders, price starts at ₹69,900

Both devices will be available for purchase starting October 16, with pre-orders being live already. Customers will be able to purchase them from the following channels:

Online: ASUS eShop, Amazon, Vijay Sales

Offline: ASUS/ROG exclusive stores, ASUS Hybrid Store, Vijay Sales, and select retail stores

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X: Pre-order benefits, how to claim

ASUS has announced that customers who pre-order Ally X by paying Rs 499 or Ally by paying Rs 1,499, within a limited period offer, will get access to:

Xbox Gamepass Ultimate, valid for one year

ROG Slash Sling Bag

To claim these benefits:

Customers need to pre-order their ROG Xbox Ally or ROG Xbox Ally X from the aforementioned authorised platforms between October 7 and October 16’s late evening.

After pre-ordering, they need to visit the ASUS website to generate their coupon code within the same period of time as stated above.

Follow the required steps to receive an exclusive coupon code on registered email ID.

Once their ROG Xbox Ally or ROG Xbox Ally X is delivered, they will have to visit ASUS’ promo website and redeem their benefits within 20 days of purchase.

ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X: Key features

According to ASUS’ website, the ROG Xbox Ally X delivers up to a 30 per cent performance increase when compared to the ROG Ally when playing games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Doom: The Dark Ages. Meanwhile, the ROG Xbox Ally is said to achieve up to a 20 per cent boost over the ROG Ally when running games like Forza Horizon 5, and Gears of War: Reloaded. Below are some of the other notable features of these upcoming handhelds.