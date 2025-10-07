Vivo V60e 5G launched with 200MP camera, 90W charging at Rs 29,999: Specs

Vivo V60e: Price and variants
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 29,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 31,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999
- Colours: Elite Purple, Noble Gold
Vivo V60e: Availability and offers
- 10 per cent instant discount on select bank cards including HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank (on Amazon), and SBI
- Exchange bonus of up to 10 per cent
- Up to six months no-cost EMI
- One-year free extended warranty
- Vivo TWS 3e at a discounted price of Rs 1,499
- One-year free extended warranty with up to 10 per cent cashback
- Up to 12 months zero down payment or up to 10 per cent exchange bonus
- Vivo TWS 3e at a discounted price of Rs 1,499
Vivo V60e: Design and display
Vivo V60e: Performance and software
Vivo V60e: Camera features
Vivo V60e: Battery and charging
- Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
- RAM: 8GB and 12GB
- Storage: 128GB and 256GB
- Rear camera: 200MP primary sensor + Depth sensor
- Front camera: 50MP with autofocus
- Battery: 6,500mAh with 90W wired charging
- Protection: IP68 and IP69 ratings, Diamond Shield glass
- Operating system: Funtouch OS 15 (Android 15)
- Weight: 190 grams
