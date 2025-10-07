Vivo V60e 5G launched with 200MP camera, 90W charging at Rs 29,999: Specs

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in its V-series lineup, the Vivo V60e 5G, in India. Starting at Rs 29,999, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor. It features a 200MP main camera and several AI-backed photography tools. The phone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

The Vivo V60e is available for pre-booking from October 7. Sales will begin on October 10 through the company’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and select retail outlets.

The Vivo V60e sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The phone measures 7.49mm in thickness and weighs 190g. It features Diamond Shield glass protection for durability.

The smartphone boasts a 200MP primary camera with Aura Light support and up to 30x digital zoom. For selfies, there is a 50MP front camera with autofocus and a 90-degree wide field of view. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor, the Vivo V60e comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It runs on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15. The company promises three years of Android updates and fiveyears of security updates.

The phone introduces India-focused AI photography features such as AI Festival Portrait, along with AI Image Expander, AI Four-Season Portrait (to create spring, summer, fall, or winter effects), AI Reflection Erase, AI Erase 3.0, and AI Enhance.

Vivo V60e: Battery and charging

The smartphone packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. Vivo claims the device can charge from one per cent to 50 per cent in 27 minutes.