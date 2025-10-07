Moto G06 Power 4G launched with 120Hz display, 7000mAh battery at Rs 7,499

Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Moto G06 Power. The 4G smartphone features a 7000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, and a 50MP camera. It sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate and water touch technology.

Moto G06 Power 4G: Price and availability

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 7,499

Colours: PANTONE curated Tapestry, Laurel Oak, and Tendril

The Moto G06 Power 4G will go on sale starting October 11. It will be available via Motorola’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17 review: The upgrade that finally made me ditch my iPhone 13 Moto G06 Power 4G: Design and display The Moto G06 Power 4G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It features water touch technology, allowing users to operate the phone even with wet fingers. The phone has an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water and comes in a vegan leather finish. For audio, it features Dolby Atmos stereo speakers with bass boost for an enhanced listening experience.

Moto G06 Power 4G: Performance and software Powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, the smartphone comes with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of storage. It runs on Android 15 with Motorola’s My UX custom interface, allowing users to personalise their experience. The device supports gesture-based features such as Circle to Search and Moto Gestures—users can flip the phone to enable Do Not Disturb or take screenshots with a simple motion. Moto G06 Power 4G: Camera features The smartphone houses a 50MP quad pixel main camera with an ambient light sensor, supported by AI-powered Portrait mode and Auto Night Vision for improved low-light photography. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front camera.