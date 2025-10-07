Home / Technology / Gadgets / Moto G06 Power 4G launched with 120Hz display, 7000mAh battery at Rs 7,499

Moto G06 Power 4G launched with 120Hz display, 7000mAh battery at Rs 7,499

Moto G06 Power 4G with 7000mAh battery, 50MP camera, and 120Hz display launched in India at Rs 7,499. Sale starts on October 11

Moto G06 Power
Moto G06 Power
Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola has expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Moto G06 Power. The 4G smartphone features a 7000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, and a 50MP camera. It sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate and water touch technology.

Moto G06 Power 4G: Price and availability

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 7,499
  • Colours: PANTONE curated Tapestry, Laurel Oak, and Tendril
The Moto G06 Power 4G will go on sale starting October 11. It will be available via Motorola’s official website, e-commerce platform Flipkart, and select retail stores. 

Moto G06 Power 4G: Design and display

The Moto G06 Power 4G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It features water touch technology, allowing users to operate the phone even with wet fingers.
 
The phone has an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water and comes in a vegan leather finish. For audio, it features Dolby Atmos stereo speakers with bass boost for an enhanced listening experience.

Moto G06 Power 4G: Performance and software

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, the smartphone comes with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of storage. It runs on Android 15 with Motorola’s My UX custom interface, allowing users to personalise their experience.
 
The device supports gesture-based features such as Circle to Search and Moto Gestures—users can flip the phone to enable Do Not Disturb or take screenshots with a simple motion.

Moto G06 Power 4G: Camera features

The smartphone houses a 50MP quad pixel main camera with an ambient light sensor, supported by AI-powered Portrait mode and Auto Night Vision for improved low-light photography. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8MP front camera.

Moto G06 Power 4G: Battery and charging

The Moto G06 Power 4G is equipped with a massive 7000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 65 hours of battery life. It supports 20W Turbopower fast charging for quick top-ups.

Moto G06 Power 4G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.88-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme
  • RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 64GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 20W Turbopower
  • Operating system: Android 15 with My UX
  • Weight: 220g
  • Protection: IP64 rating, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

