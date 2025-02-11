Business Standard

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart rate monitoring feature launched in India

The Powerbeats Pro 2 is available to order in Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange on Apple India's official website; on-shelf sales begin February 13

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Apple-owned audio accessory brand Beats launched the Powerbeats Pro 2 in India on February 11 at Rs 29,900. Designed for athletes, the ear-hook style wireless earphones feature heart rate monitoring for workouts, making them the first earphones to offer this capability. The Powerbeats Pro 2 is available to order in Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange on Apple India’s official website, with on-shelf sales beginning February 13.
 
“Powerbeats Pro 2 is the most impressive product in Beats’ history—developed to withstand intense training sessions and equipped with our most innovative technology and powerful sound,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice-president of Music, Sports, and Beats. “Now with heart rate monitoring for workouts, active noise cancellation, and transparency mode, Powerbeats Pro 2 sets a new standard in audio for fitness.”
 

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: What is new

Heart rate monitoring for workouts
  Powered by the Apple H2 chip, the earphones feature LED optical sensors that, according to Beats, pulse over 100 times per second to measure blood flow and relay the data to compatible fitness apps in real time. At launch, the heart rate monitoring feature will be compatible with the following six apps in India:
  • Runna
  • Nike Run Club
  • Open
  • Ladder
  • Slopes
  • YaoYao
Design and protection

  The Powerbeats Pro 2 features an ear-hook design that Beats says has been tested with nearly 1,000 athletes. It comes with five ear tips in different sizes, including extra-small and extra-large. For durability, the ear hook has been reinforced with a nickel titanium alloy for flexibility and longevity. The earphones are IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance.
Audio
  The Powerbeats Pro 2 supports Apple’s personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking on compatible devices. It also includes transparency mode and adaptive equaliser (EQ), which tunes sound in real time based on how the earphones fit in the user’s ear.
 
Connectivity and controls
  The Powerbeats Pro 2 is compatible with both Apple and Android devices. While all features are fully supported on Apple devices, some are not available on Android.
 
On Apple devices, the earphones support:
  • One-touch pairing
  • Automatic switching
  • Audio sharing
  • Hands-free Siri
  • Find My network
For Android users, Beats offers a companion app, “Beats”, which enables:
  • One-touch pairing
  • Activation or deactivation of heart rate monitoring
  • Customisable controls
  • Battery status widgets
  • Locate my Beats
  • Over-the-air updates
As for controls, the earphones feature on-ear buttons with Beats logo and tactile volume rockers on each earbud. Each earbud also has a voice accelerometer and three microphones.
Battery
 
According to Beats, the Powerbeats Pro 2 delivers up to 45 hours of battery life with the charging case, with each earbud providing up to 10 hours of playback per charge. The case supports wireless charging and a 5-minute quick charge feature, which provides up to 90 minutes of playback.
 

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

