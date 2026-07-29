Dell launches XPS 13 in India to take on MacBook Neo: How they compare

Dell Technologies has launched the XPS 13 laptop in India, bringing its entry-level XPS model to the country about two months after its global debut. Priced from Rs 79,990, the laptop is positioned against Apple's MacBook Neo, which starts at Rs 79,900 after the price revision last month.

Powered by Intel Core Series 3 and Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, the XPS 13 features a 13-inch 2.5K touch display, up to 32GB RAM and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. Alongside the XPS 13, Dell has also expanded its consumer laptop portfolio in India with the launch of the Dell 14S, Dell 16S and Alienware 15.

The new laptops are available through Dell's online store, Dell Exclusive Stores and select retailers. Dell XPS 13 With the XPS 13, Dell is entering a price segment that Apple has recently targeted with the MacBook Neo. However, the two laptops take very different approaches. The XPS 13 focuses on offering greater hardware flexibility. It is available with Intel Core Series 3 and Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and offers multiple storage configurations. By comparison, the MacBook Neo is powered by Apple's A18 Pro chip and is offered with 8GB unified memory across variants, with storage being the primary differentiator.

The two laptops also differ in display and connectivity. Dell offers a 13-inch 2.5K InfinityEdge touch display with up to a 120Hz variable refresh rate, while Apple's MacBook Neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The XPS 13 also includes Wi-Fi 7 support and either USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C or Thunderbolt 4 ports depending on the configuration, whereas the MacBook Neo supports Wi-Fi 6E and features two USB-C ports. ALSO READ: Samsung foldables now account for over 20% of flagship sales in India Apple, however, continues to differentiate the MacBook Neo through its software ecosystem. The laptop runs macOS on the A18 Pro chip, enabling tighter integration with iPhone, iPad and other Apple devices. Dell, on the other hand, is positioning the XPS 13 around hardware features, including a higher refresh rate touch display, configurable memory options, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and Windows-based Copilot+ experiences on supported configurations.

XPS 13 specifications: Display: 13-inch 2.5K InfinityEdge LCD touch display, up to 120Hz variable refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Eyesafe certification

Processor: Intel Core Series 3 or Intel Core Ultra Series 3 (later availability)

Graphics: Integrated Intel graphics

Memory: Up to 32GB LPDDR5X RAM

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth

Ports: Two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports or two Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C ports (depending on configuration)

Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos

Colours: Sky, Storm (later availability) Dell 14S and Dell 16S Dell 14S: Rs 1,19,990 onwards

Dell 16S: Rs 2,29,990 onwards The Dell 14S and Dell 16S are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors, depending on the configuration. Dell said the laptops feature NPUs capable of up to 50 TOPS for AI workloads.

The laptops feature two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port and a headset jack. Display options include FHD+ OLED touch and non-touch panels on the Dell 14S, while the Dell 16S gets a 2.8K OLED touch display. The displays support refresh rates of up to 120Hz, Dolby Vision and 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage. Dell 14S specifications: Display: FHD+ OLED touch and non-touch options, up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 400 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut

Processor: Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series

AI: Up to 50 TOPS NPU, Copilot+ PC

Weight: Starts at 1.46kg

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: Two USB Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headset jack

Colours: Celestial Blue, Frost Blue Dell 16S specifications:

Display: 16-inch 2.8K OLED touch display, up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 400 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut

Processor: Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series

AI: Up to 50 TOPS NPU, Copilot+ PC

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Ports: Two USB Type-C, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm headset jack

Colours: Celestial Blue, Frost Blue Alienware 15 Price: Rs 1,28,990 onwards The Alienware 15 is available with up to Intel Core 7 (Series 2) 240H processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics. It features a 15.3-inch WUXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio.