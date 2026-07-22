Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Fold8, Flip8 launched: Price, features, specs

Samsung has expanded its foldable smartphone lineup with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in London. The new portfolio marks a notable shift in Samsung's foldable strategy, with the company introducing an Ultra model as its flagship book style foldable while redesigning the standard Galaxy Z Fold with a wider cover display and a more compact form factor. The Galaxy Z Flip 8, meanwhile, builds on its predecessor with updates to the FlexWindow experience and Galaxy AI features. All three smartphones run One UI 9 based on Android 17 and are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and Exynos 2600 chip.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and Flip 8: India price Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: 256GB storage + 12GB RAM: Rs 199,999

512GB storage + 12GB RAM: Rs 219,999

1TB storage + 16GB RAM: Rs 259,999 Galaxy Z Fold 8: 256GB storage + 12GB RAM: Rs 179,999

512GB storage + 12GB RAM: Rs 199,999

1TB storage + 16GB RAM: Rs 239,999 Galaxy Z Flip 8: 256GB storage + 12GB RAM: Rs 124,999

512GB storage + 12GB RAM: Rs 144,999 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and Flip 8: Availability and offer All three models are now available for pre-order in India. The company has also announced pre-order offers:

Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Rs 10,000 upgrade offer

Rs 9,000 bank and UPI offer

No-interest EMI offers, up to 30 months on NBFC EMI and up to 9 months on bank card EMI Galaxy Z Flip 8: Rs 5,000 upgrade offer

Rs 4,000 bank and UPI offer

No-interest EMI offers, up to 30 months on NBFC EMI and up to 9 months on bank card EMI Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: What's new Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra as the new flagship in its foldable smartphone portfolio, succeeding last year's Galaxy Z Fold7. While retaining the 8-inch main display and 6.5-inch cover screen introduced on its predecessor, the new model focuses on improvements to battery capacity, charging, imaging capabilities and thermal management.

ALSO READ: Galaxy Unpacked highlights: Samsung unveils Fold8 series, Flip8, AI eyewear The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and features a 5,000mAh battery, up from the 4,400mAh unit on the Fold7. Charging has also been upgraded to 45W wired through a new dual path charging architecture, compared to the 25W wired charging supported by the previous model. Samsung has also redesigned the internal cooling system with an expanded graphite structure aimed at improving heat dissipation during gaming, multitasking and AI workloads. On the camera front, the Fold 8 Ultra retains the 200MP primary sensor introduced with the Fold7 but adds a higher resolution 50MP ultra wide camera in place of the earlier 12MP sensor. Samsung has also introduced HDR support for 200MP photography, alongside 8K video recording using the APV codec and Cine LUT controls for colour grading directly on the device. The telephoto camera remains a 10MP sensor with 3x optical zoom.

The Fold 8 Ultra is also slimmer than its predecessor, measuring 4.1mm when unfolded while weighing 215g. It continues to offer 12GB and 16GB RAM configurations with storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB. The smartphone ships with One UI 9 based on Android 17 and includes Galaxy AI features optimised for multitasking on the large foldable display. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: What’s new While the name suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is the base model in Samsung’s book-style foldable line, however, the device has a completely new form factor. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 now adopts a wider cover display with a 10:16 aspect ratio, and a compact design. Once unfolded, the device switches to a 4:3 display intended for reading, gaming and video consumption.

ALSO READ: Samsung widens foldable bet: Is it too little, too late? Analysts weigh in Samsung said that the Fold 8 weighs 201g, making it its lightest Galaxy Z Fold smartphone to date. The company has also introduced a new Flex Titanium display structure, combining a titanium alloy film with an enhanced titanium plate to improve durability while reducing crease visibility over time. The display supports up to 3,000 nits peak brightness and includes a low reflection finish for outdoor visibility. The Fold 8 features Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, a 4,800mAh battery and dual 50MP rear cameras covering wide and ultra wide photography. Camera additions include Dual Recording and My FanCam, which can automatically track a selected subject while reframing videos.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: What’s new Samsung has also refreshed its clamshell foldable lineup with the Galaxy Z Flip 8, bringing updates to the cover screen experience, battery and AI capabilities while retaining the 6.9-inch main display introduced on the Galaxy Z Flip7. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is powered by the Exynos 2600 in India while some regions get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. Samsung has also increased battery capacity to 4,500mAh from 4,300mAh on the previous generation, while retaining 25W wired charging support. At 180g and 6.1mm when unfolded, the company says it is its slimmest and lightest Flip smartphone to date.

The biggest change comes to the FlexWindow experience. While the Flip7 introduced a larger 4.1-inch cover display, the Flip 8 brings more AI features on the outer screen. Samsung has integrated Gemini Intelligence into the FlexWindow, allowing users to complete AI-powered actions and trigger app automation using voice commands or the side key without unfolding the device. On the camera front, the Flip 8 retains a 50MP primary camera but adds updates to Samsung's ProVisual Engine alongside new shooting modes such as FlipShot, Mirror View and Super Steady with Horizontal Lock. Flex Mode and Camcorder Grip with Zoom Rocker also return. The smartphone ships with One UI 9 based on Android 17 and includes Galaxy AI features optimised for the flip form factor.

Galaxy AI brings new foldable experiences Samsung has expanded Galaxy AI across all three foldable smartphones with experiences designed specifically for larger displays and foldable form factors. The company has introduced an updated version of Now Brief, which delivers personalised information cards, recommendations and security insights based on user activity. A new feature called Now Nudge, which first made its appearance on the Galaxy S26 series, can recognise context from conversations and suggest actions such as opening the calendar, checking schedules or saving locations. Samsung has also integrated Gemini Intelligence. First introduced at Google I/O conference earlier this year, Gemini Intelligence can automate actions across more than 40 supported applications and services. Users can ask Gemini to complete tasks across multiple apps, while Gemini Notebook allows notes, recordings, files and images to be organised into a single workspace. On larger foldable displays, drag and drop support in Split View allows users to combine multiple documents and generate reports, summaries, meeting notes, audio overviews or infographics.