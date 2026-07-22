Samsung refreshes Galaxy Watch series, unveils AI eyewear: Price, features

At Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026, the company has expanded its wearables portfolio with the Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and its first intelligent eyewear, alongside the 2026 line-up of foldable smartphones. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite platform, the new smartwatches add AI-powered health features, including sleep, heart health and fitness tracking based on biometric data collected through Samsung's BioActive sensor.

Samsung has also introduced its first intelligent eyewear, first previewed at Google I/O earlier this year. Developed with eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, the glasses feature a built-in camera and are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform. Integrated with Google's Gemini AI , the device is designed to provide hands-free assistance, real-time visual understanding and voice-based interactions in a lightweight form factor.

India pricing, offers and availability Both the Galaxy Watch models are available for pre-order in India. Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Starting price: Rs 37,999 (40mm), Rs 40,999 (4.4mm)

Bank offer: Get a discount of Rs 2,500 on eligible credit/debit card

Bundle offer: Up to Rs 4,000 off when purchased with an eligible Galaxy device

Availability: Early deliveries begin August 4, 2026

Colours: Graphite, Cream Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Price: Rs 64,999

Bank offer: Get a discount of Rs 3,500 on eligible credit/debit card

Bundle offer: Flat Rs 6,000 off when purchased with an eligible Galaxy device

Availability: Early deliveries begin August 4, 2026

Colours: Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Details

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is available in a 47mm size and comes in Titanium Silver and Titanium Gray colour options. It features a 1.52-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 498 x 498 pixels, an always-on display and peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SWD610 (Penta-Core, 3nm) processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartwatch packs an 800mAh battery and supports wireless charging. It runs Wear OS 7 with Samsung's One UI 9 Watch interface. Connectivity options include LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, NFC and dual-frequency L1+L5 GPS.

For durability, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 features a sapphire crystal display and carries 10ATM, IP69K, MIL-STD-810H and EN13319 certifications. It also includes Samsung's BioActive Sensor, temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor and geomagnetic sensor. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is designed for users who participate in outdoor sports and adventure activities. It introduces a new Trail Run mode that tracks elevation, climbing progress and terrain impact during runs. Samsung has also added a Nutrition Alert feature, which estimates sweat loss relative to body weight and provides hydration guidance during workouts. Samsung said additional diving features, including ascent and descent speed tracking and safe dive limits, will be available later this year through the Ultra2 Diving app developed with diving equipment maker Mares.

For the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, the company is offering three band options: the Marine Band, made of lightweight silicone for outdoor use; the PeakForm Band, which combines different materials for everyday and fitness use; and the Trail Band, a fabric strap designed for activities such as running and hiking. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Specifications Display: 1.52-inch Super AMOLED, up to 5,000 nits

Processor: Snapdragon Wear Elite (SWD610)

RAM: 2GB RAM

Storage: 64GB storage

Battery: 800mAh

Software: Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 7) with One UI 9 Watch

Build: Titanium case with Sapphire Crystal glass

Durability: 10ATM + IP68, MIL-STD-810H

Connectivity: LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, NFC, Dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5)

Health sensors: BioActive Sensor, temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor Galaxy Watch 9: Details

The Galaxy Watch 9 comes in 44mm and 40mm variants. The 44mm model is offered in Graphite and Silver, while the 40mm version is available in Graphite and Cream. It features a Super AMOLED display protected by sapphire crystal, with peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. The 44mm model has a 1.47-inch 480 x 480 pixels display, while the 40mm version gets a 1.34-inch 438 x 438 pixels panel. Similar to the Ultra 2, the Galaxy Watch 9 is powered by the Snapdragon SWD610 Penta-Core, 3nm processor and comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage. Battery capacity is 445mAh on the 44mm model and 390mAh on the 40mm version, with support for wireless charging.

The smartwatch runs Wear OS 7 with One UI 9 Watch. Connectivity options include LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, NFC and dual-frequency GPS. It is rated 5ATM, IP68 and MIL-STD-810H for water and dust resistance and includes Samsung's BioActive Sensor, temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor and geomagnetic sensor. The Galaxy Watch 9 is positioned as Samsung's everyday smartwatch with a focus on health tracking, activity monitoring and sleep tracking. The company said that it features an aluminium casing and a redesigned cushion-shaped body intended to provide a closer fit on the wrist. The Galaxy Watch 9 gets a separate range of bands, including the Sports Band for everyday wear and workouts, the Misty Band made of soft silicone with a two-tone finish, and a lightweight Fabric Band designed for extended wear, including while sleeping.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9: Specifications Display: 1.34-inch (40mm) / 1.47-inch (44mm) Super AMOLED, up to 3,000 nits

Processor: Snapdragon Wear Elite (SWD610)

RAM: 2GB RAM

Storage: 32GB storage

Battery: 325mAh (40mm) / 435mAh (44mm)

Software: Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 7) with One UI 9 Watch

Durability: Sapphire Crystal glass, 5ATM + IP68, MIL-STD-810H

Connectivity: LTE, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, NFC, Dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5)

Health sensors: BioActive Sensor, temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor AI-powered health features Both the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 include Samsung's AI-powered health features, supported by the company's BioActive sensor.

BioActive sensor: Continuously tracks biometric data to provide personalised health insights.

Sleep Apnea: Uses AI algorithms to detect potential breathing disruptions during sleep. Samsung said the feature has received updated FDA clearance.

Vitals: Monitors a user's baseline health metrics during sleep and alerts them to significant changes.

Heart Health Score: Provides a score based on cardiovascular health along with lifestyle recommendations.

Daily Cardio Load: Offers guidance on workout intensity and estimated recovery needs.

Fitness Index: Tracks overall fitness levels and suggests personalised goals.

Hearing: Monitors exposure to loud noise levels and provides hearing reports and alerts. Software: Wear OS 7 and One UI 9 Watch

The Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to ship with Wear OS 7 developed in collaboration with Google. With One UI 9 Watch, it introduces a redesigned interface with updated watch faces and tiles, deeper integration with Gemini and support for Samsung's newest AI-powered health features, including Vitals, Heart Health Score, Daily Cardio Load, Fitness Index and Hearing. Samsung said that the update is designed to make health insights and on-device interactions more intuitive. Samsung intelligent eyewear: Details Alongside its new smartwatches and smartphones, Samsung has introduced its intelligent eyewear at the Galaxy Unpacked event in London. Developed in partnership with eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, the device extends the Galaxy ecosystem beyond smartphones by combining AI-powered assistance with a lightweight glasses form factor. Samsung said the eyewear is built on the Android XR platform in collaboration with Google and integrates Gemini for hands-free AI interactions.