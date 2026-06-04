Xiaomi 17T with MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra launched: Check price, specs

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 17T smartphone in India. The new T-series smartphone comes with a Leica-tuned camera system, a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, a 6,500mAh battery, and Xiaomi HyperOS 3. The company said the device is aimed at users looking for a combination of photography features, multimedia capabilities, battery life, and AI-powered tools. The Xiaomi 17T will be offered in two storage variants and will be available through online and offline retail channels starting June 10.

Xiaomi 17T: Price and availability

According to Xiaomi, the Xiaomi 17T is available in the following configurations:

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 59,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 64,999 The Xiaomi 17T will go on sale on June 10 via MI’s website, ecommerce platform Amazon, and Xiaomi retail stores. Xiaomi 17T: Offers Bank discount of Rs 5,000 for select cards on full-swipe and credit card EMI transactions

Alternatively, consumers may avail a Rs 5,000 trade-in bonus when they exchange their older device

Assured buyback programme: If a consumer wishes to return the Xiaomi 17T within a year of purchase, Xiaomi will offer up to 60 per cent of the device’s value for future upgrades ALSO READ: Retro gaming is getting revived with FPGA tech? Here's what we know

Xiaomi 17T: Details The Xiaomi 17T sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display boasts support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision viewing. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chip, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The Xiaomi 17T runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and includes AI-powered features such as Xiaomi HyperAI, Google Gemini integration, and more. The Xiaomi 17T features a Leica-powered triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone also includes a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Xiaomi has also introduced Leica Live Moment, a feature said to be designed to capture a sequence of moments rather than a single frame.