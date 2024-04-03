Envy x360 14: HP launches AI laptop with dedicated Microsoft Copilot button

American PC maker Hewlett-Packard (HP) on April 3 launched in India the Envy x360 14. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, the Envy x360 14 boasts artificial intelligence features and a dedicated Microsoft Copilot button on the keyboard. It is a 14-inch laptop in a thin-and-lightweight category, tipping the scale at 1.4 kg. Now available for purchase in India, the HP Envy x360 is offered in Meteor Silver and Atmospheric Blue colours. Below are the details:

HP Envy x360 14: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 99,999 onwards, the HP Envy x360 14 is available at HP World Stores and HP Online stores. In a bundled scheme, HP is offering a creator’s sling bag together with the laptop at no additional cost.

HP Envy x360 14: Details

The HP Envy x360 14 sports a 14-inch OLED touch display of 2.8K resolution. HP said the display is IMAX enhanced for a distinct visual experience – expanded aspect ratio in select movies and sequences. The display supports variable refresh rates, ranging between 48Hz and 120Hz, for a smooth experience. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, the laptop boasts AI thermal management that HP said enhances performance without generating unnecessary noise.

The HP Envy x360 14 has a 5-megapixel camera with IR (infrared) face recognition technology and a manual camera shutter for privacy. The speakers on the laptop are tuned by Poly Studio and feature “Temporal Noise Reduction” technology, which HP said results in clear audio by eliminating background noise.

As for the AI features, HP said its AI capabilities are meant to enable smart collaboration and productivity. The HP Envy x360 14 supports Windows Studio effects for better video conferencing features. Enabled by the NPU, which is part of the Intel Core Ultra processor, the Windows Studio effects provide AI-based features such as automatically zooming and cropping the image as you move around. It also helps maintain eye contact during video calls and provides effects such as background blur and AI noise removal for a smoother collaboration experience. The laptop also supports presence sensing, enabling automatic display lock and brightness dimming for contextual experience.