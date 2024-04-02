Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung unveils Galaxy M55 and M15 5G phones, sets India launch for April 8

Samsung unveils Galaxy M55 and M15 5G phones, sets India launch for April 8

The Samsung Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 boast fullHD resolution super AMOLED displays and 50MP-based triple-camera set-up

Samsung Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 4:38 PM IST
After Brazil, Samsung is bringing the Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15 5G smartphones to India on April 8. In a press note announcing the India launch date, the Indian arm of the South Korean electronics maker confirmed a few details about both the upcoming 5G smartphones in its millennial-focused Galaxy M-series line.

Samsung said the Galaxy M55 5G smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 system-on-chip and will be offered in Light Green and Denim Black colours. The Galaxy M15 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and will be offered in Celestine Blue, Stone Grey and Blue Topaz.

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy M55 5G smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch super AMOLED FHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate with 1000 nits peak brightness level. The smartphone will sport a triple-camera setup at the back, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor, and a 2MP macro camera sensor.

  • Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor:  Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5,000mAh battery
  • OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
  • Weight: 180g
  • Thickness: 7.8mm
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy M15 5G smartphone will sport a 6.5-inch super AMOLED display of FHD+ resolution. It will be a display panel of 90Hz refresh rate. Similar to the Galaxy M55 5G, the smartphone will sport a 50MP-based triple-camera setup on the back.
  • Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle, 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh battery
  • OS: OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14
  • Weight: 217g
  • Thickness: 9.3mm

