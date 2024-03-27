Lava O2 budget smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched the O2 smartphone. Priced at Rs 8,499, the Lava O2 smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T616 octa-core processor. Offered in Majestic Purple, Imperial Green and Royal Gold colours, the smartphone and is now available for purchase on Lava e-store and e-commerce platform Amazon India.

Lava O2: Variants, price, and introductory offers

Priced at Rs 8,499, the Lava O2 smartphone is offered in 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration. As part of the introductory offers, the smartphone is offered at Rs 7,999 on the Lava e-store and e-commerce platform Amazon India.

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 8,499

Introductory price: Rs 7,999

Availability: Lava e-store and Amazon India

Lava O2: Specification

The Lava O2 smartphone boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ display of 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T616 octa-core processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charging via USB Type-C charger. The smartphone boots Android 13 operating system and boasts a clean user interface.

For imaging, the smartphone sports a 50-megapixel main sensor on the back and an 8MP camera sensor in a punch hole design on the front.

Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.