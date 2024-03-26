POCO C61 budget smartphone launched at Rs 7,499 onwards: Details here

Chinese smartphone brand POCO on March 26 launched in India a budget smartphone in its C-series line. Named the POCO C61, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek G36 system-on-chip. It is offered in 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage configurations at Rs 7,499 onwards. It will be available in Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue, and Diamond Dust Black colours from March 28 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Below are the details:

POCO C61: Price and variants

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 7,499

6GB RAM +128GB storage: Rs 8,499

POCO C61: Introductory offer

POCO is offering a limited Rs 500 coupon on a first day sale on both variants. Inclusive of the coupon offer, the POCO C61 will be available at an effective price of Rs 6,999 and 7,999. Important to note, the introductory offer is available only on the first day sale, which kicks off on March 28.

POCO C61: Specifications

The POCO C61 sports a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD of 90Hz refresh rate with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor together with a depth sensor on the rear, and a 5MP camera sensor on the front. Powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone ships with a 10W charger.