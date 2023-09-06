GoPro Hero 12 Black brings HDR videos, wireless audio, and more: Details

GoPro on September 6 launched the Hero 12 Black, its 2023 action camera brimming with features aimed at professionals and casual content creators. Alongside, the US-based technology company two new accessories – Max Lens Mod 2.0 and Extension Pole + Waterproof Shutter Remote. Priced at Rs 45,000, the Hero 12 Black is available for pre-order on Amazon India, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. It will be available for purchase on both online and at offline retailers from September 13. The Max Lens Mod 2.0 will go on sale from late November.

“Hero 12 Black resets the bar for immersive life-capture,” says GoPro CEO and founder Nicholas Woodman. “Our new flagship camera is the culmination of GoPro’s 21 years of experience and our passion for helping you capture and share your life in an immersive, dream-like way that makes you and your audience feel like you’re right there again, reliving your favourite experiences in vivid detail.”

Hero 12 Black: What’s new

The 2023 action camera from GoPro has the form factor identical to last year's model, but with new capabilities and features. GoPro said the Hero 12 Black would offer up to 2x longer on-battery time compared to last generation model. According to the company, the Hero 12 Black can do 70 minutes of continuous recording at 5.3K60, over 95 minutes at 5.3K30, and over 155 minutes of continuous recording at 1080p30, all with HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilisation on. Like the last year’s model, the Hero 12 Black is powered by Enduro battery that is said to offer better performance in cold and moderate environments.

As for the features, the Hero 12 Black is GoPro’s first camera capable of recording 5.3K and 4K resolution videos, and photos in high dynamic range (HDR). Besides, the Hero 12 Black brings support for GP-Log format with Look Up Tables (LUTs) for professionals to custom tailor the recorded footage in post-production editing and colour grading. Another new addition is support for wireless audio through Bluetooth-enabled devices, which includes microphones and earbuds with built-in microphones. GoPro has also added wireless timecode sync feature to make multi-camera editing easy. This is a pro-grade feature exclusive to Hero 12 Black. Other features include support for vertical video in horizontal mode, night effects availability in still images, and redesigned easy controls.

Lastly, the Hero 12 Black gets 1/4-20 mounting threads that makes it compatible with standard camera mounts, tripods and other supported accessories. This is in addition to the default finger-based mounting, which is standard across GoPro Hero Black line.

The Hero 12 Black is waterproof to 33-feet with no additional housing required.

Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory

This sold separately accessory would enable 36 per cent wider field-of-view (FoV) in widescreen mode and 48 per cent taller FoV in vertical mode, compared to default camera lens that comes with the GoPro Hero 12 Black. GoPro said the lens is 2x more scratch-resistant and has a durable hydrophobic lens coating to wick water drops away.

Extension Pole + Waterproof Shutter Remote accessory

Besides the Hero 12 Black and Max Lens Mod 2.0, GoPro launched a 48-inch-long extension pole that collapses to just 10-inch size. It is designed to work with the HERO 12 Black’s 1/4-20 mounting threads. GoPro would include the mounting fingers in the package to make it compatibility with all GoPro cameras. Included with the new extension pole is a detachable, wearable and waterproof Bluetooth shutter remote for Hero 12 Black’s shutter control.

The Extension Pole + Waterproof Shutter Remote will be available in select countries from October 2023.