Chinese electronics maker Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Monday launched in India the Moto e13. Priced at Rs 8,999, the smartphone will be available online on e-commerce platform Flipkart, Motorola online store, and at select offline stores starting August 16. The smartphone will be available in cosmic black, aurora green, and creamy white colours. As for the introductory offers, Reliance Jio customers can avail benefits worth Rs 2,500 in the form of cashback and gift vouchers.

Moto e13: Specifications

Powered by Unisoc T606 octa-core processor, the Moto e13 is offered in 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configurations. It sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display of HD+ resolution. The phone boasts premium acrylic glass (PMMA) body and weighs 179.5g.

As for the cameras, there is a 13-megapixel sensor on the back and a 5MP sensor on the front. Both the front and the rear cameras are of f/2.2 aperture and can record videos in up to fullHD resolution at 30 frames per second. The rear camera, however, supports phase detection auto-focus. As for the camera features, there is portrait mode, panorama mode, pro mode, night vision, and auto smile capture. The front camera supports artificial intelligence-backed beauty mode, auto smile capture, and more.

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone comes with a 10W USB type-C charger in the box. The phone is IP52 rated for resistance against minor water spills and dust. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and mono speaker powered by Dolby Atmos.

This new addition in the Moto e-series followed the Moto G14. Priced at Rs 9,999, the smartphone is offered in 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage configurations. It has a 6.5-inch fullHD+ display of 60Hz refresh rate. It sports a 50MP camera on the back and an 8MP camera on the front. The phone is powered by the Unisoc T616 processor.