Agentic AI in advertising and commerce the next frontier: Google Ads VP

“We introduced the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) earlier this year to standardize how businesses connect with AI agents across the entire shopping journey. As a first use case, UCP now powers the ability for US shoppers to buy items from select marketplaces, right in AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app. We’re working with partners in APAC, like Flipkart and Shopee, to bring this capability to customers here in the region in the coming months,” he said.
Taylor further added that AI is expanding search, which in turn is leading to an increase in commercial queries and in discovery of brands. He said that AI is opening a new turning point in search.