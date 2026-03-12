Agentic AI in advertising and commerce the next frontier: Google Ads VP

Dan Taylor, vice president, Google Ads believes that while artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how people search and create new opportunities for businesses, the next frontier for advertisement will be agentic AI.

“While it’s still early days, we think AI agents could be a huge asset for businesses and people across the entire purchase journey - from sparking inspiration to refining options to simplifying decisions,” he said in a virtual media roundtable.

He elaborated that Google Ads’ goal with agentic commerce is two-fold: one, remove the gruntwork of shopping so consumers can focus on the fun parts. Two, work hand-in-hand with the industry on the building blocks needed to make agentic commerce seamless and secure across the web.

Taylor further added that AI is expanding search, which in turn is leading to an increase in commercial queries and in discovery of brands. He said that AI is opening a new turning point in search.

“We introduced the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP) earlier this year to standardize how businesses connect with AI agents across the entire shopping journey. As a first use case, UCP now powers the ability for US shoppers to buy items from select marketplaces, right in AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app. We’re working with partners in APAC, like Flipkart and Shopee, to bring this capability to customers here in the region in the coming months,” he said.

According to Google, the firm now gets 5 trillion searched globally. Users are moving away from keywords to a more conversational and intuitive search experience. Taylor said, people are asking complex, detailed, and multimodal questions. For instance, visual searches have become really popular: Lens is at more than 25 billion searches per month. One in every five Lens searches has commercial intent.

In India 86% of shoppers agree that they come to Google Search to try new brands or products. About 87% of Indians who discover something on social media come to Google Search to learn more.