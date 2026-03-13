Amazon adds 'Sassy' personality for Alexa+ for sharp humour and sarcasm

After introducing the personality feature for Alexa+ in February, Amazon has now expanded it with the addition of a new personality called “Sassy”. According to Amazon, the newly introduced personality brings an unfiltered personality with razor-sharp wit, playful sarcasm and occasional censored profanity. Notably, this personality style is not available when Amazon Kids is enabled, and users need to go through additional security checks in the Alexa app to activate it.

For the uninitiated, these personalities allow consumers to customise how the voice assistant responds to their questions and requests. With the addition of this new personality, Alexa+ now offers four personalities to choose from, namely — Brief, Chill, Sweet and Sassy. These personalities are in addition to the basic Alexa personality that has been offered since its inception.

Alexa+ is available on Echo devices, through the Alexa app and on the web. It is currently available only in the US. It is expected to be rolled out to Indian consumers later this year.

Amazon Alexa+ personalities

Sassy: Amazon said the Sassy personality style offers a more outspoken tone, featuring sharp humour, playful sarcasm and occasionally censored profanity. According to the company, the mode is designed for users who prefer witty responses and light-hearted banter.

Sweet: According to Amazon, the Sweet personality style gives Amazon Alexa a more supportive and upbeat tone. The company said the mode responds with warmth and enthusiasm, aiming to encourage users, acknowledge their achievements and add a positive touch to everyday interactions.

Chill: The Chill personality style gives Alexa a more relaxed and easygoing tone, said Amazon. It added that the mode is designed to make conversations feel casual and natural, similar to speaking with a laid-back friend, while still providing guidance and assistance when needed.

Brief: Brief is Amazon’s answer to customer requests for shorter, more direct responses. As per Amazon, this style is said to cut straight to the point with “no-nonsense efficiency — no small talk, no extra conversation. Just the information you need, exactly when you need it.”

Notably, all four styles provide the same functionality. The difference lies only in how Alexa communicates.

What makes these styles different

The company said that these personality styles are created by modifying several elements of how Amazon Alexa communicates. The company said each style is designed around five factors: expressiveness, emotional openness, formality, directness and humour.

For instance, the Brief style focuses on short and direct responses with minimal tone, while Sweet is intended to sound more expressive, supportive and encouraging. Amazon added that even simple responses, such as a weather update, may sound different depending on the personality style selected.

How to change Alexa’s personality

Users can change the personality style of Amazon Alexa by saying “Alexa, change your personality style” to a compatible Echo device or by selecting the option within the Amazon Alexa app. In the app, users need to select their device, go to Device Settings and then choose the preferred personality style.

Amazon said users can switch between styles at any time or return to the default Alexa personality. The company added that personality styles are device-specific, meaning they must be set individually for each device.

The company also said users can pair these personality styles with different Alexa voices through the Alexa app by selecting the device and navigating to the voice settings. Amazon noted that the personality styles are currently available for Alexa+ customers, with additional updates expected in the future.