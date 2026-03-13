Anthropic's Claude can now make interactive charts and visuals in chats

Anthropic has introduced a new feature in its AI assistant Claude that enables it to generate inline visuals such as charts, diagrams, timelines and other interactive widgets within conversations. The company said the feature will be available to all Claude users, including those on the free plan.

According to Anthropic, the assistant can automatically generate visualisations when it detects that a visual format may help explain information better. Users can also prompt the assistant directly with instructions, such as asking it to draw a diagram or visualise how something may change over time.

The company said the update expands on an earlier experimental project called “Imagine with Claude”, which was introduced in late 2025. That prototype allowed Claude subscribers to create custom user interfaces on a virtual desktop in real time. Instead of manually writing code, the system relied on built-in tools that enabled Claude to assemble software elements dynamically. Anthropic said the new visualisation capability functions in a similar way, with visuals that can adapt and update as a conversation progresses and more context is added.

ALSO READ: Gemini in Google Maps now lets you ask complex questions, get 3D navigation The company added that the feature could be used in a range of scenarios. For example, students may generate interactive learning tools such as a periodic table or step-by-step diagrams explaining how to fold a paper airplane. Businesses could use the feature to present information visually, such as displaying daily revenue data from enterprise systems or comparing details from job applicants’ resumes. Anthropic also said the generated visualisations and widgets can interact with external platforms such as Figma, Canva and Slack. ALSO READ: Premium push or rising costs: What's shrinking India's budget phone market