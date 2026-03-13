Disney+ has introduced a new feature called Verts, a vertical video feed that lets users discover content on the platform. According to Disney, the feature allows users to scroll through short clips from movies and shows available on Disney+, helping them find something to watch without browsing much. The feature has started rolling out to Disney+ subscribers in the US and is currently available inside the Disney+ mobile app. Verts was first announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, marking Disney’s entry into short-form vertical video within its streaming service.

Similar to this, Netflix announced a vertical video feed last year that lets users scroll through short clips from its shows and movies.

How Verts works on Disney+ According to the company, Verts appears as a new icon in the navigation bar on the Disney+ mobile app. When users tap the icon, they enter a vertical video feed where they can swipe through clips taken from different titles available on the platform. The feed shows short scenes and moments from Disney+ movies and shows. From there, users can directly start watching the full title or add it to their Watchlist for later. ALSO READ: Gemini in Google Maps now lets you ask complex questions, get 3D navigation Disney said that the feature is designed to make it convenient for users to explore its content catalogue, which includes titles across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and other brands.