HP launches Copilot Plus PCs in consumers, business segments: Details here

HP has expanded its consumers and business PC portfolio in India with the launch of artificial intelligence (AI) PCs powered by Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm chips. The range of AI PCs are part of HP EliteBook, HP ProBook, and HP OmniBook series. According to HP, the new range is designed for enterprises, startups, and retail consumers. This latest lineup of Copilot Plus PCs comes packed with AI-driven tools like HP AI Companion, myHP, and Poly Camera Pro, which are said to be designed to deliver real-time support and boost overall productivity.

These laptops are powered by Intel, AMD, or Qualcomm chips, and feature a dedicated NPU that can handle between 40 and 55 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Here are the details of the newly launched HP lineup.

Pricing and availability

HP EliteBook 8 G1i: Rs 1,46,622 onwards

HP EliteBook 6 G1q: Rs 87,440 onwards

HP ProBook 4 G1q: Rs 77,200 onwards

HP OmniBook Ultra 14-inch: Rs 186,499 onwards

HP OmniBook X Flip 14-inch: Rs 114,999 onwards

HP OmniBook 7 Aero 13-inch: Rs 87,499 onwards

HP OmniBook 5 16-inch: Rs 78,999 onwards

HP EliteBook and ProBook series: Details

HP EliteBook and ProBook series are specifically designed for business professionals. These laptops are ideal for people who often work remotely, lead teams, and need reliable performance and smart collaboration features. HP in a press release stated that due to the presence of built-in AI, users get benefits like real-time noise cancellation, auto-framing on video calls, and adaptive performance that adjusts to their work habits. Claimed to have a strong battery life, smooth multitasking, and enterprise-level security, these devices help users stay efficient and protected from anywhere. Models in the lineup include the HP EliteBook 8 (G1i, G1a), HP EliteBook 6 (G1q, G1a), and HP ProBook 4 G1q.

HP Omnibook series: Details

For creators, freelancers, and everyday users, the HP OmniBook series offers AI-powered tools to boost productivity and creativity. These laptops are made for flexible lifestyles, perfect for tasks like content creation, designing, streaming, and online learning. AI helps improve video calls, simplifies collaboration, and keeps the system running smoothly. The lineup—featuring models like the HP OmniBook Ultra 14-inch, HP OmniBook 5 16-inch, HP OmniBook 7 Aero 13-inch, and HP OmniBook X 14-inch—is built to help users do more, create faster, and stay connected with AI quietly supporting in the background.

HP EliteBook 8 G1i: Specifications

Display: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), IPS, touch, anti-glare, 800 nits, 100 per cent sRGB, HP Sure View 5 privacy screen, HP Eye Ease

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 238V, up to 4.7 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 8 threads

Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro

Memory: 32 GB RAM

Storage: 1 TB PCIe NVMe SSD

Camera: 5 MP IR AI camera

Audio: Audio by Poly Studio, dual stereo speakers with discrete amplifiers, integrated dual array microphones

Touchscreen: Yes

Keyboard: HP Premium Keyboard, spill-resistant, backlit

Fingerprint Reader: Yes

Sensors: Thermal sensor, Hall effect sensor, Color sensor with Ambient light sensing

Wireless Connectivity: Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.4, non-vPro

Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C (40Gbps, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-C (20Gbps, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-A (5Gbps, powered), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x headphone/microphone combo jack

Battery: HP Long Life 3-cell, 62 Wh Li-ion polymer

Power Adapter: HP 65 W USB Type-C slim adapter

HP OmniBook Ultra: Specifications

Display: 14-inch, 2.2K (2240 x 1400) resolution, multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, Low Blue Light, 400 nits, 100 per cent sRGB, 16:10 aspect ratio, 86.04 per cent screen-to-body ratio

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375, up to 5.1 GHz max boost clock, 24 MB L3 cache, 12 cores, 24 threads

Operating System: Windows 11 Home Single Language

Graphics: AMD Radeon 890M Graphics

Memory: 32 GB LPDDR5X-7500 (on-board)

Storage: 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe Performance M.2 SSD

Audio: DTS:X Ultra, Quad speakers, HP Audio Boost, Poly Studio

Camera: 9 MP IR AI camera with temporal noise reduction, integrated dual array digital microphones

Keyboard: Full-size, backlit, soft grey keyboard

Touchscreen: Yes

Fingerprint Reader: Yes

Sensors: Accelerometer, IR thermal sensor

Wireless Connectivity: MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 MT7925 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.4

Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C (40Gbps, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-A (10Gbps, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x headphone/microphone combo jack

Battery: 4-cell, 68 Wh Li-ion polymer

Power Adapter: 65 W USB Type-C power adapter

HP OmniBook X Flip: Specifications

Display: 14-inch, 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED, multitouch-enabled, 48–120 Hz refresh rate, 0.2 ms response time, UWVA, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, Low Blue Light, SDR 400 nits, HDR 500 nits, 100 per cent DCI-P3, 16:10 aspect ratio, 89.58 per cent screen-to-body ratio

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, up to 4.5 GHz with Turbo Boost, 8 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 8 threads

Graphics: Intel Arc Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11 Home Single Language

Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5x-8533 MT/s (onboard)

Storage: 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD

Audio: DTS:X Ultra, Dual speakers, HP Audio Boost, Poly Studio

Camera: 5 MP IR camera with temporal noise reduction, integrated dual array digital microphones

Stylus: HP USB-C Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Natural Silver Pen

Touchscreen: Yes

Keyboard: Full-size, backlit, soft grey keyboard

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, IR thermal sensor

Wireless Connectivity: Intel Wi-Fi 7 BE201 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.4, Modern Standby (Connected), HP Extended Range Wireless LAN, HP Dynamic Range Technology

Ports: 2x USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x headphone/microphone combo jack, 1x Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C (40Gbps, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-C (10Gbps, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4a, HP Sleep and Charge)

Battery: 3-cell, 59 Wh Li-ion polymer

Power Adapter: 65 W USB Type-C power adapter

HP OmniBook 7 Aero: Specifications

Display: 13.3-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600), IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 400 nits brightness, 100 per cent sRGB, 16:10 aspect ratio, 90.16 per cent screen-to-body ratio

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 5 340, up to 4.8 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads

Graphics: AMD Radeon 840M Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11 Home Single Language

Memory: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD

Audio: DTS:X Ultra, Dual speakers, HP Audio Boost, Poly Studio

Camera: 5 MP IR camera with temporal noise reduction, integrated dual array digital microphones

Touchscreen: No

Keyboard: Full-size, backlit, soft grey keyboard

Wireless Connectivity: Realtek Wi-Fi 6 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.4

Ports: 1x USB Type-A (10Gbps), 1x USB Type-A (5Gbps), 2x USB Type-C (10Gbps, Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x headphone/microphone combo

Battery: 3-cell, 43 Wh Li-ion polymer

Power Adapter: 65 W USB Type-C power adapter