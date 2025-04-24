ASUS Vivobook S14, S14 Flip with Intel chips launched: Price and specs

ASUS has expanded its Vivobook line-up in India with the launch of the Vivobook S14 (S3407VA) and Vivobook S14 Flip (TP3402VAO). The Vivobook S14 is powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, whereas the Flip variant features an Intel Core i5-13420H processor. The Vivobook S14 comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM, while the Flip variant includes 16GB DDR4 RAM.

ASUS Vivobook S14 series: Price and availability

Vivobook S14 S3407VA-LY037WS: Rs 67,990 onwards

Vivobook S14 S3407VA-LY040WS: Rs 79,990 onwards

Vivobook Flip 14 TP3402VAO-LZ612WS: Rs 69,990 onwards

The Vivobook S14 series is available through ASUS’ e-store and Flipkart. The Vivobook S14 Flip series can be purchased from ASUS’ e-store, Flipkart, ASUS exclusive stores and select retail outlets.

ASUS Vivobook S14: Details

The Vivobook S14 features a 14-inch FHD+ IPS display of a 16:10 aspect ratio and 300 nits brightness. It is TUV Rheinland-certified for reduced blue light and enhanced eye comfort. The laptop includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and is built with a metal body, featuring CNC-engraved logo detailing. It meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standards for durability.

Powered by the Intel Core i7-13620H processor (10 cores and 16 threads), the laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and comes bundled with Microsoft Office Home 2024 (lifetime) and M365 Basic (1-year subscription). It offers 16GB DDR5 memory (8GB onboard + 8GB via SO-DIMM slot) and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

The ErgoSense touchpad includes smart gesture controls, and the backlit keyboard features a dedicated Copilot key for AI access. Security features include an FHD IR webcam with a physical privacy shutter and support for Windows Hello facial recognition.

Also Read

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports (with display and power delivery), HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5 mm combo audio jack. The laptop has a 70WHr battery, claimed to last up to 18 hours, and supports 65W fast charging.

ASUS Vivobook S14: Specifications

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H (2.4 GHz, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 threads, 24MB cache), Intel UHD Graphics

Display: 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits, TÜV Rheinland-certified

Memory: 16GB DDR5 (8GB onboard + 8GB via SO-DIMM slot)

Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Camera: FHD IR webcam, physical privacy shutter, Windows Hello support

Audio: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (with display and power delivery), 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x 3.5 mm combo audio jack

Battery: 70WHr, 65W fast charging

ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip: Details

The Vivobook S14 Flip is designed for flexibility with a 360-degree hinge, enabling laptop, tablet, tent and stand modes. Weighing around 1.5 kg, it features a metallic lid and is MIL-STD 810H certified for durability. Powered by an Intel Core i5-13420H processor (8 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.6 GHz) and Intel UHD Graphics, it is equipped with 16GB DDR4 RAM (8GB onboard + 8GB via SO-DIMM) and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD.

It has a 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen display (1920 x 1200) with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits brightness and stylus support. Audio is delivered via stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon with Dolby Atmos support. It includes a 1080p FHD webcam with a privacy shutter, a backlit ErgoSense keyboard, and a large ErgoSense touchpad (129.7 x 74.0 mm).

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB 2.0 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with display and power delivery), HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 3.5 mm combo audio jack, and DC-in. It packs a 50WHr battery with 90W fast charging.

ASUS Vivobook S14 Flip: Specifications