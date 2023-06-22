Home / Technology / Gadgets / HP launches Omen and Victus range of gaming laptops in India: Details here

HP launches Omen and Victus range of gaming laptops in India: Details here

Besides the Omen and Victus range of gaming laptops, HP also launched in India the HyperX 27-inch QHD gaming monitor

BS Web Team New Delhi
HP launches Omen and Victus range of gaming laptops in India: Details here

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

American PC maker HP on Thursday launched in India the Omen and Victus range of gaming laptops. The new range includes the Omen Transcend 16, the Omen 16, and the Victus 16 laptops. The laptops get HP’s advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling feature, which the company said ensures thermals remain in control during processor-and-graphic intensive workloads. Besides the laptops, HP also introduced the HyperX 27-inch QHD gaming monitor.
"India’s youth is adopting PC gaming like never before, establishing India as one of the leading PC gaming countries in the world. Recognising this trend, HP is enhancing and expanding a world-class ecosystem of hardware and software with its new portfolio, designed to empower gamers and deliver the best experiences whether they're gaming, creating, or connecting,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India.
Omen Transcend 16: Price, features and specifications
HP said the Omen Transcend 16 is its thinnest and lightest gaming PC with strong performance capabilities. It boasts NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 series graphics and 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor. Built for gaming and content creation, the device sports edge-to-edge screen, thin chassis, and powerful specifications. It weighs under 2.1kg and measures 19.9 mm at its thinnest point. Other specifications include 97Whr battery pack, Omen Gaming Hub, 16:10 aspect ratio screen with support for extreme HDR 1000.
The Omen Transcend 16 Laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 159,999.
Omen 16: Price, features and specifications
The Omen 16 laptop is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPUs. It supports up to 32GB DDR5-5600 MHz RAM. Visuals are covered by up to a QHD display of 240Hz with a 3ms response time. HP said the Omen 16 is engineered for heavy gameplay, with its newly designed airflow system. It comes with a new square venting design to have larger open ration to let more air in and out. Additionally, the top hinge trunk has been redesigned without blocking the rear venting.
The Omen 16 laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 104,999.
Victus 16: Price, features and specifications
The Victus 16 laptop is a mainstream device with focus on performance. It is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs. The Victus 16 features HP's OMEN Tempest Cooling solution and boasts an IR thermopile sensor to accurately manage temperatures.
The Victus 16 laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 59,999.
HyperX 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor: Price, specifications and features
HP said the HyperX 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is built for enthusiast gamers to immerse themselves in gaming, movies, and videos. It comes with a customisable monitor setup, which is said to allow gamers to function to adjust the tilt and height of the display, and an ergonomic mounted arm to better optimise desk space.  The monitor supports display of 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It is a 1440P display with support for VESA Display HDR 400.
The HyperX 27-inch QHD Display monitor is available at a starting price of Rs 30,990.

Also Read

LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14

Dell XPS laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched: Details here

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21

Apple's latest iOS 16.5.1 update fixes critical security flaw in iPhones

Here's what Apple's Vision Pro prescription optical inserts look like

Asus to launch ROG Ally handheld gaming device in India on July 7: Details

Asus A5402 all-in-one desktop series launched in India: Know price, specs

Nothing Phone (2): Launch date, expected design, features and more

Topics :HPHewlett PackardLaptops

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story