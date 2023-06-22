HP launches Omen and Victus range of gaming laptops in India: Details here

American PC maker HP on Thursday launched in India the Omen and Victus range of gaming laptops. The new range includes the Omen Transcend 16, the Omen 16, and the Victus 16 laptops. The laptops get HP’s advanced OMEN Tempest Cooling feature, which the company said ensures thermals remain in control during processor-and-graphic intensive workloads. Besides the laptops, HP also introduced the HyperX 27-inch QHD gaming monitor.

"India’s youth is adopting PC gaming like never before, establishing India as one of the leading PC gaming countries in the world. Recognising this trend, HP is enhancing and expanding a world-class ecosystem of hardware and software with its new portfolio, designed to empower gamers and deliver the best experiences whether they're gaming, creating, or connecting,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India.

Omen Transcend 16: Price, features and specifications

HP said the Omen Transcend 16 is its thinnest and lightest gaming PC with strong performance capabilities. It boasts NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 series graphics and 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor. Built for gaming and content creation, the device sports edge-to-edge screen, thin chassis, and powerful specifications. It weighs under 2.1kg and measures 19.9 mm at its thinnest point. Other specifications include 97Whr battery pack, Omen Gaming Hub, 16:10 aspect ratio screen with support for extreme HDR 1000.

The Omen Transcend 16 Laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 159,999.

Omen 16: Price, features and specifications

The Omen 16 laptop is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPUs. It supports up to 32GB DDR5-5600 MHz RAM. Visuals are covered by up to a QHD display of 240Hz with a 3ms response time. HP said the Omen 16 is engineered for heavy gameplay, with its newly designed airflow system. It comes with a new square venting design to have larger open ration to let more air in and out. Additionally, the top hinge trunk has been redesigned without blocking the rear venting.

The Omen 16 laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 104,999.

Victus 16: Price, features and specifications

The Victus 16 laptop is a mainstream device with focus on performance. It is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processor, paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPUs. The Victus 16 features HP's OMEN Tempest Cooling solution and boasts an IR thermopile sensor to accurately manage temperatures.

The Victus 16 laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 59,999.

HyperX 27-inch QHD Gaming Monitor: Price, specifications and features

HP said the HyperX 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is built for enthusiast gamers to immerse themselves in gaming, movies, and videos. It comes with a customisable monitor setup, which is said to allow gamers to function to adjust the tilt and height of the display, and an ergonomic mounted arm to better optimise desk space. The monitor supports display of 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It is a 1440P display with support for VESA Display HDR 400.

The HyperX 27-inch QHD Display monitor is available at a starting price of Rs 30,990.