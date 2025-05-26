Home / Technology / Gadgets / iQOO Neo 10 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 7,000mAh battery launched

iQOO Neo 10 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 7,000mAh battery launched

Starting at Rs 31,999, the iQOO Neo 10 is a performance-focused smartphone equipped with a suite of gaming-related enhancements. It will be available for purchase from June 3

Sweta Kumari
May 26 2025
iQOO has launched the Neo 10 smartphone in India. Priced from Rs 31,999, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and houses a 7,000mAh battery. The company stated that the device is designed to offer a lag-free, multitasking experience tailored for performance-oriented users.

iQOO Neo 10: Price and variants

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 31,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 33,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 35,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 40,999
  • Colours: Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome

iQOO Neo 10: Availability and offers

The iQOO Neo 10 is available for pre-booking and will go on sale from June 3 via the iQOO e-store and the e-commerce platform Amazon.
 
As part of the introductory offers, customers are eligible for a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on select cards. Alternatively, the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000 on trade-in deals. No-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to six months will also be available.
 
Additionally, under the pre-booking offer, iQOO is bundling its TWS 1e wireless earbuds at no additional cost.  ALSO READ | Motorola Razr 60 to Realme GT7 series: Smartphones to be launched this week

iQOO Neo 10: Features

The iQOO Neo 10 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 5,500 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.
 
In terms of imaging, the smartphone includes a 50MP primary Sony IMX882 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, it houses a 32MP camera. The device supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second from both the front and rear cameras.

The device is equipped with gaming-oriented features such as support for up to 144fps in compatible games and boasts a large vapour cooling chamber to manage thermal performance.
 
Regarding battery life, the iQOO Neo 10 is fitted with a 7,000mAh battery and supports 120W wired charging. According to the company, the smartphone offers extended usage of up to 24 hours on a single charge. 
  The device runs on Android 15-based ColorOS. iQOO has committed to three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.
 
The iQOO Neo 10 comes with a range of AI-based features, such as image expander, live cutout, Google’s Circle to Search, photo enhance, erase, super documents, live text, call translation, translation, note assist, and transcript.

iQOO Neo 10: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 5,500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (Sony IMX882, OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired, 10W reverse charging
  • Durability: IP65 rating
  • Operating System: Android 15-based ColorOS 15
  • Weight: 206g
First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

