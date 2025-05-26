iQOO Neo 10 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and 7,000mAh battery launched

iQOO has launched the Neo 10 smartphone in India. Priced from Rs 31,999, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and houses a 7,000mAh battery. The company stated that the device is designed to offer a lag-free, multitasking experience tailored for performance-oriented users.

iQOO Neo 10: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 31,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 33,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 35,999

16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 40,999

Colours: Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome

iQOO Neo 10: Availability and offers

The iQOO Neo 10 is available for pre-booking and will go on sale from June 3 via the iQOO e-store and the e-commerce platform Amazon.

As part of the introductory offers, customers are eligible for a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on select cards. Alternatively, the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000 on trade-in deals. No-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to six months will also be available.

iQOO Neo 10: Features

The iQOO Neo 10 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 5,500 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of imaging, the smartphone includes a 50MP primary Sony IMX882 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. At the front, it houses a 32MP camera. The device supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second from both the front and rear cameras.

The device is equipped with gaming-oriented features such as support for up to 144fps in compatible games and boasts a large vapour cooling chamber to manage thermal performance.

Regarding battery life, the iQOO Neo 10 is fitted with a 7,000mAh battery and supports 120W wired charging. According to the company, the smartphone offers extended usage of up to 24 hours on a single charge.

The device runs on Android 15-based ColorOS. iQOO has committed to three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

The iQOO Neo 10 comes with a range of AI-based features, such as image expander, live cutout, Google’s Circle to Search, photo enhance, erase, super documents, live text, call translation, translation, note assist, and transcript.

iQOO Neo 10: Specifications