Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has launched its A5x 5G smartphone in India. Priced at Rs 13,999, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and features a 6,000mAh battery. OPPO also highlighted the smartphone’s durability features such as IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, 360-degree Armour Body with reinforced glass, and military-grade certification for shock resistance.

OPPO A5x 5G: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 13,999, OPPO A5x 5G smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Offered in Midnight Blue and Laser White colours, the smartphone will be available from May 25 on e-commerce platform Amazon, Flipkart, OPPO stores and select mainline outlets.

OPPO A5x 5G: Introductory offers

As part of the introductory offer, customers can get a bank cashback of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards from SBI, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank and more. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to three months.

OPPO A5x 5G: Details

OPPO A5x 5G smartphone sports a 6.67-inch LCD display of 720 x 1604 pixels resolution with support for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. It also offers a peak brightness level of 1,000 nits. As for the camera, the smartphone comes equipped with a 32MP primary camera, accompanied by a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calls and more.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, the smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging. OPPO also offers a 45W charging adapter in the box.

Running on Android 15-based ColorOS 15, the OPPO A5x 5G smartphone offers several built-in AI tools such as AI Eraser 2.0, Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, and AI Clarity Enhancer. It also comes with AI Smart Image Matting 2.0 technology that the company said facilitates multi-subject extraction with cross-app editing and drag-and-drop capability.

OPPO A5x 5G: Specifications