HP OmniStudio X AIO PC with built-in AI features launched: Price, specs

HP has launched its OmniStudio X All-in-One (AIO) PC in India, with a 4K 32-inch display. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processor, the PC delivers 47 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of performance for processing artificial intelligence workloads. With this AI power, HP is introducing several smart features, including the new Pulse Pounding Adaptive Audio, which dynamically adjusts audio levels based on the user’s proximity to the screen.

HP OmniStudio X AIO PC: Price and availability

The HP OmniStudio X AIO PC is priced at Rs 1,79,999 and is available in a single configuration featuring 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The PC is offered in Meteor Silver and is now available for purchase through the HP Online Store and select offline retail outlets across India.

HP OmniStudio X AIO PC: Details

HP says the OmniStudio X is built for users who balance work, creativity, and entertainment. The PC is equipped with on-device AI capabilities, enabling intelligent features like myHP Screen Time and Screen Distance alerts to help users maintain healthier screen habits. One of its headline features, Pulse Pounding Adaptive Audio, automatically lowers or raises audio output based on how close the user is to the screen—enhancing both immersion and awareness.

In addition, the OmniStudio X includes a dedicated Copilot button, offering one-touch access to Microsoft’s AI-powered assistant.

The system boasts a 32-inch 4K resolution display and supports HDMI-Out for connecting to external displays, as well as HDMI-In for connecting to gaming consoles or laptops. The PC also includes USB-C DisplayPort support, along with Intel Unison, which enables easy wireless syncing with other devices, such as smartphones and tablets.

For video calls and conferencing, the OmniStudio X comes with a built-in 5MP Poly Camera Pro, which features HDR auto-switching for better lighting in variable conditions. It supports a full suite of Windows Studio Effects and includes AI Noise Removal, ensuring clear audio and video during online meetings.

HP OmniStudio X AIO PC: Specifications