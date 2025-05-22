Acer launches Intel Core Ultra-powered Swift Neo laptop: Price, details

Acer has Launched its Swift Neo laptop in India, featuring a 14-inch OLED display. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 5 processors, the laptop is said to deliver seamless multitasking, AI-powered productivity, and immersive experiences for gaming and content creation. The company said that the laptop comes with integrated AI capabilities to enhance creativity, productivity, and everyday computing.

Acer Swift Neo: Price and availability

ALSO READ: Google introduces SynthID Detector to spot AI-generated content: What is it The Acer Swift Neo is priced at Rs 61,990 upwards, and comes with up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The laptop is now available for purchase through the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Acer Swift Neo: Details

The Acer Swift Neo laptop sports a 14-inch OLED display with WUXGA resolution. The display panel is said to cover 92 per cent NTSC and 100 per cent sRGB colour space. The laptop features a 1080p FHD built-in webcam for video calls and more.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processors, the laptop features integrated Intel Arc Graphics. It gets support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity, while offering dual USB-C full function ports. It also comes with a built-in fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Regarding battery life, Acer claims that the Swift Neo delivers up to 8.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

As for the main working area of the laptop, it comes with a diamond-cut touchpad, one-hand open hinge, and backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key. Acer also said that the laptop offers an ultra-thin profile which enhances its portability. The company said that the laptop is ultra-lightweight and weighs around 1.2 kg.