Lava Launches Shark 5G smartphone at Rs 7,999: Check specs, availability

Lava has launched the Shark 5G smartphone in India. Starting at Rs 7,999, the smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T765 octa-core processor and sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display. It packs a 5,000mAh battery. The company said that the Lava Shark 5G is available in two colours – Stellar Gold and Stellar Blue.

Lava Shark 5G: Availability

Priced at Rs 7,999, the Lava Shark 5G is offered in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64 GB on-board storage. The smartphone is now available on Lava e-store and across Lava retail outlets.

Lava Shark 5G: Details

The Lava Shark 5G offers a glossy back design, a dual-camera set-up with a circular design for the LED flash array. It sports a 6.75-inch display with HD+ resolution and up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone sports a 13MP primary camera that the company said is designed to capture detailed images across varying lighting conditions. For the front, the smartphone has a 5MP camera for selfies, video calls, and more.

The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T765 system-on-chip, paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Lava stated that the inclusion of LPDDR4X RAM will enhance multitasking performance, allow smoother app switching, and offer better memory management.

The Lava Shark 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W wired charging. However, Lava only offers a 10W charging adapter in the box. Additionally, the smartphone includes face unlock feature, and bloatware-free user interface based on Android 15.

Lava Shark 5G: Specifications