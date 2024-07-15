iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300, launched: Details here

China’s iQOO on July 15 launched in India the Z9 Lite budget 5G smartphone. Priced at Rs 10,499 onwards, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. It boasts a display of 90Hz refresh rate and a 50-megapixel main camera sensor by Sony. The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G smartphone will be available for purchase with introductory offers starting July 20 on iQOO e-store and e-commerce platform Amazon.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: Price and variants

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 10,499

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,499 Colours: Aqua Flow, Mocha Brown

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: Introductory offers

iQOO is offering the smartphone at an effective price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. These prices are inclusive of all offers, including bank discounts that will be confirmed on the day of sale.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: Details

The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300, which is a 64-bot chip based on the 6nm architecture. The smartphone is offered in up to 6GB RAM, with support for 6GB virtual RAM based on the iQOO’s extended RAM feature. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch LCD display of 90Hz refresh rate that the company said is the brightest in its price segment with a peak brightness level of 840 nits. According to iQOO, the display has been certified by TUV for low blue light emission. Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone supports 15W wired charging and comes with a charger in the box.

The smartphone sports a 50MP primary camera sensor from Sony and a 2MP depth sensor. iQOO said the smartphone has some artificial intelligence-powered photography features such as the AI Image Enhancement that the company said clears out blurry images.

iQOO said that the Z9 Lite 5G phone has been put through rigorous testing to ensure its durability. The smartphone also comes with an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water ingress.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: Specifications