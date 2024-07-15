Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Marshall Major V on-ear headphones launched in India: Check price, features

Marshall Major V on-ear headphones launched in India: Check price, features

Priced at Rs 14,000, the Marshall Major V on-ear wireless headphones are now available for pre-order in India on Marshall's official website

Marshall Major V
Marshall Major V
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 2:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
British audio company Marshall on July 15 launched the Major V on-ear headphones in India. The company said that the new headphones offer enhanced comfort, longer battery life and improved audio listening experience. Additionally, the on-ear headphones come with a customisable button that will offer one-tap access to functionalities such as Spotify tap, EQ switching and voice assistant.

Marshall Major V: Price and availability

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Priced at Rs 14,000, the Marshall Major V headphone is now available for pre-order on the company’s official website.

Marshall Major V: Features

Marshall said that the Major V on-ear headphones deliver “Marshall signature sound”, which has now been improved to reduce distortion and enhance audio clarity. The company also stated that the headphones are Bluetooth LE Audio ready, which will increase the streaming range and improve audio sync for videos. With the “M-button”, the headphones open-up Spotify Tap by default. The button is reconfigurable through the Marshall Bluetooth app for more options such as to access EQ presets or voice assistant.

The company stated that the new Major V headphones offer up to more than 100 hours of music playback time on a single charge. The headphones also support wireless charging.

As for the headphone’s design, the company said that it features the classic Marshall look and gets a more rugged build that will enable it to withstand everyday wear and tear. Additionally, with a foldable design the headphones are easy to pack and carry along.

Marshall Major V: Details
  • Drivers: 40 mm, dynamic
  • Driver sensitivity: 106 dB SPL (100 mV at 1 kHz)
  • Driver Impedance: 32 ohms
  • Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz
  • Weight: 186 g
  • Playtime: 100+ hours
  • Charging time: 3 hours with USB-C

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Marshall launches Minor IV wireless earbuds in India: Know price, features

LIVE news: Supreme Court rejects DK Shivakumar's petition to quash CBI case against him

Vikram Misri takes charge as foreign secy: all you need to know about him

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at new high, atop 24,600; BoM up 5% post Q1 nos; PSU Bank index soars 3%

WPI rises for fourth consecutive month to 3.36% in June on costlier veggies

Topics :Marshallheadphoneswireless sound devicesTechnology

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story