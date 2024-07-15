Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Amkette launches 'EvoFox Deck' gamepad for Android, iPhones: Details here

EvoFox Deck supports both Android smartphones and iPhones, but allows key mapping for touch-only games exclusively through its Android app

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Indian consumer technology brand Amkette on July 15 launched its maiden gamepad for smartphones under its sub-brand EvoFox. Named the EvoFox Deck, the smartphone gamepad offers hand-held gaming console-like experience for games and on cloud gaming platforms.

Amkette EvoFox Deck: Price and availability

The EvoFox gamepad for smartphones is priced at Rs 2,999 and is now available in India for purchase on Amkette’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart.

Amkette EvoFox Deck: Support

Amkette said that the EvoFox Deck is a full featured gamepad with native support for both Android smartphones and iPhones. The gamepad comes with a dedicated “Dojo” app that is available on Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS, acting as a bridge between the smartphone and the gamepad. The app offers setup guides, access to over a thousand games and a game centre.

The Deck offers two modes for smartphones, a Dojo Mode for playing games that have native controller support on Android and iOS, and a Keymap Mode that allows users to map their touch points to the controller and play touch only games like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Free Fire, Genshin Impact, and Mobile Legends. The Keymap Mode, however, is available only on Android smartphones. Additionally, the Deck also has a PC mode that allows customers to use the gamepad as a controller for Windows PC.

The company said that the EvoFox Deck supports all popular cloud and game streaming platforms including Steam Link, PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, and Jio Cloud Games. The gamepad also supports retro gaming emulators for smartphones such as PPSSPP, PSX, and N64 for playing retro games on smartphones.

Amkette EvoFox Deck: Features

Amkette said that the EvoFox Deck features Magnetic Hall Joysticks for 360-degree control and Digital microswitch triggers that the company said offer high responsiveness and tactile feedback. Additionally, the EvoFox Deck comes with RGB Halo effect, backlit buttons that are customisable as per users preference. As for the battery life, the company said that the gamepad will offer up to eight hours of continuous gameplay. 

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

