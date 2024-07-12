OnePlus 12R gets gold-pink themed 'Sunset Dune' colour option: Take a look

China’s OnePlus has introduced a “Sunset Dune” colour option for the OnePlus 12r smartphone in India. The Chinese smartphone maker said that the new colour option has a “delicate fusion” of gold and pink colours, which creates a visual inspired by the “wind-sculpted sand's serene and majestic contours”. OnePlus said that the Sunset Dune coloured variant has a texture that is smooth to touch, reminiscent of the surface of desert dunes. OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp OnePlus 12r - Sunset Dune: Price, availability and offers

The OnePlus 12R in new Sunset Dune colour option is offered in 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage configuration. It will be available for purchase from July 20 at Rs 42,999.

As for the introductory offers, customers purchasing the Sunset Dune colour variant are offered a discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank and Onecard credit cards. There is also an option for no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of up to 9 months.

The company is also offering the OnePlus Buds 3 wireless earphones alongside the new OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune for no additional cost.

OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune: Specifications