OnePlus 12R gets gold-pink themed 'Sunset Dune' colour option: Take a look

The OnePlus 12R in new Sunset Dune colour option is offered in 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage configuration. It will be available for purchase from July 20

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
China’s OnePlus has introduced a “Sunset Dune” colour option for the OnePlus 12r smartphone in India. The Chinese smartphone maker said that the new colour option has a “delicate fusion” of gold and pink colours, which creates a visual inspired by the “wind-sculpted sand's serene and majestic contours”. OnePlus said that the Sunset Dune coloured variant has a texture that is smooth to touch, reminiscent of the surface of desert dunes.
OnePlus 12r - Sunset Dune: Price, availability and offers

The OnePlus 12R in new Sunset Dune colour option is offered in 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage configuration. It will be available for purchase from July 20 at Rs 42,999.

As for the introductory offers, customers purchasing the Sunset Dune colour variant are offered a discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank and Onecard credit cards. There is also an option for no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan of up to 9 months.

The company is also offering the OnePlus Buds 3 wireless earphones alongside the new OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune for no additional cost.

OnePlus 12r Sunset Dune: Specifications
  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K 10-bit AMOLED 120Hz ProXDR with LTPO 4, HDR10+
  • Cover Glass: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
  • Operating System: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14
  • Chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Battery: 5,500mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC (wired)
  • Rear camera: 50MP main AF with OIS (Sony IMX89) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle + 2MP macro
  • Front: 16MP
  • Port: USB 2.0, Type-C
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos
First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

