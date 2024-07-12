Redmi 13: Xiaomi's budget 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers
Launched on July 9 at Xiaomi's 10-year anniversary event, the Redmi 13 5G goes on first sale today (on July 12) on its online store, e-commerce platform Amazon, and select retail outletsHarsh Shivam New Delhi
The Redmi 13 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Launched at the company’s 10-year anniversary event on July 9, the Redmi 13 5G boasts a 6.79-inch display, which the company said is the biggest in the price segment. The smartphone is available with introductory offers on Xiaomi online store, e-commerce platform Amazon, and select retail outlets. Follow for details:
Redmi 13 5G: Price and variants
6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 13,999
8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,499
Colours: Black Diamond, Hawaiian Blue, Orchid Pink
Redmi 13 5G: Introductory offers
Customers can avail Rs 1,000 discount on select bank cards. Alternatively, Xiaomi is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000, on top of the exchange value of the older smartphone, on trade-in deals.
Redmi 13 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.79-inch FHD+ Display, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- RAM: 6GB and 8GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Rear camera: 108MP primary + 2MP depth sensor
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 5030mAh
- Charging: 33W wired
- OS: Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS
- Protection: IP53, Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Along with the Redmi 13 5G, Xiaomi also introduced the Redmi Buds 5C wireless earbuds. These are also available for purchase in the sale on Xiaomi online store, e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart.
Redmi Buds 5C: Price and availability
Price: Rs 1,999
Colours: Acoustic Black, Bass White, Symphony Blue
Redmi Buds 5C: Details
- 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers
- Hybrid Active Noise cancelling (ANC) technology up to 40dB
- Quad-mic setup
- AI powered environmental noise cancelling (ENC)
- Up to 36 hours of music playback on a single charge
- Up to 2 hrs playback on 10-minute charge
- IP54 rating