Reno 12 series: OPPO debuts gen-AI features packed midrange phones in India

China’s OPPO on July 12 debuted its first wave of mobile artificial intelligence features with the Reno 12 series launch. The series comprises Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro models, both of which come with AI-powered tools for media editing, text generation, and summarisation features. These gen-AI features are from both OPPO and Google. Here are the details:

OPPO Reno 12 series: Price and variants Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

OPPO Reno 12 Pro 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 36,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 40,999 OPPO Reno 12 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999 OPPO Reno 12 series: Availability and introductory offers

Both smartphones are now available for pre-order in India. The OPPO Reno 12 Pro smartphone will be up for sale from July 18 while the standard Reno 12 smartphone will be available starting July 25 on OPPO e-store, e-commerce platform Flipkart and select retail outlets.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail cashback of up to Rs 4,000 on select bank cards, including those from SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, One Card, and Kotak Bank. There is also an option for no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to nine months.

Additionally, Customers who pre-book the smartphones will receive a six-month one-time-screen replacement service.

More From This Section

OPPO Reno 12 series: AI powered features

The Oppo Reno 12 series smartphones comes with AI powered media editing tools such as AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0 and more. AI Best Face feature recognises human faces, expressions, and improves images by opening closed eyes of the subject. For the AI Eraser, Oppo said that the feature offers up to 98 per cent image recognition accuracy, allowing users to remove distractions from images. The smartphone also comes with the AI Clear Face feature that reduces distortions for up to 10 people, enhancing the clarity of group shots.

Apart from media editing tools, the smartphone offers text generation and summarisation capabilities across various apps and services. For example, the AI Recording summary that transcribes voice recording or AI summary for summarising articles and long-form text from the web. The smartphone has an AI Writer feature too that essentially functions like a writing assistant.

OPPO Reno 12 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz, 1200nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB / 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 600), 50MP Telephoto (2x), 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: ColorOS 14 based on Android 14

OPPO Reno 12: Specifications