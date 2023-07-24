Home / Technology / Gadgets / JioBook: Reliance Jio may launch its second-generation laptop on July 31

JioBook: Reliance Jio may launch its second-generation laptop on July 31

While it does not appear that the JioBook (2023) will have many visible design changes, it is expected that the new device will have internal upgrades

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Reliance Jio introduced its affordable laptop, named Jiobook, at the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi in October 2022. Now, the country's largest telecom operator is preparing to release the second-generation of its Android-powered laptop.

An Amazon microsite went live recently, teasing some of the product's details while showing the laptop in a blue colour option. While it does not appear that the JioBook (2023) will have many visible design changes, it is expected that the new device will have internal upgrades.

According to the Amazon microsite, one of the most significant physical differences between the 2022 and 2023 models of the JioBook 4G laptop will be weight.

The upcoming device, which is expected to be released in the country on July 31, is listed to weigh 990g, which is much lighter than the previous model, which weighed 1.2kg.

The laptop is confirmed to run on Android and would include the company's JioOS interface, which was also present on the original JioBook.

The microsite also confirms that the device would support 4G connectivity, as did its predecessor. It is also reported that the second-generation JioBook would have an all-day battery life.

According to 91Mobiles, the upcoming JioBook would cost less than Rs 20,000. There are no additional details about the device's specifications, pricing, or availability.

The JioBook, which debuted in India last year, was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with an Adreno 610 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. It has a 11.6-inch high-definition (1366 x 768-pixel) display. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that, according to the company, provides more than eight hours of battery life on a single charge.

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

