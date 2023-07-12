Home / Technology / Gadgets / Realme Buds Wireless 3 neckband-style earphones go on sale: Price, features

Realme Buds Wireless 3 neckband-style earphones go on sale: Price, features

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 is available in bass yellow, pure black, and vitality white colours

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese electronics maker Realme’s recently launched Buds Wireless 3 earphones are now available for purchase in India. Priced at Rs 1,799, the earphones are available with a special first sale day offer in which the company is offering a flat discount of Rs 100. The earphones are available on Realme online store, Amazon India, Flipkart, and at select retail stores across the country. Below are the earphones details:

Realme Buds Wireless 3: Features and specifications

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 are neckband-style wireless earphones. These boasts a large 13.6 mm dynamic audio driver tuned for bass-rich sound output. Realme said it has used ‘Dynamic Bass Booster’ algorithm for deeper bass and crisper vocals, making it the ideal device for listening to music.

The earphones are rated by the company to deliver battery life of up to 40 hours.

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 offer crystal-clear sound with active noise cancellation (ANC) and a 360-degree spatial audio effect, said the company.

The earphones are available in bass yellow, vitality white, and pure black colours.

To summarise, the Realme Buds Wireless 3 features a 13.6 mm dynamic bass driver for rich bass, a 40-hour battery life, active noise cancellation, and a 360-degree spatial audio effect. It is touted to deliver powerful sound, extended playtime, immersive noise cancellation, and a multidimensional audio experience.

Also Read

Realme Narzo N53 smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r review: Dolby Atmos-powered wireless earbuds on budget

Apple launches Beats Studio Buds+ wireless earbuds: Know features, specs

Narzo N55 goes on sale with introductory offers on Amazon, Realme e-store

Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, unboxing

HP launches Envy x360 15 laptop with IMAX Enhanced OLED screen: Details

Nothing launches Phone 2 at Rs 44,999 onwards: Know offers, specs, and more

Samsung launches Qualcomm SD 888-powered Galaxy S21 FE in India at Rs 49999

Nothing Phone 2 launch on July 11: Watch livestream, know expected specs

OPPO launches Reno10 Pro Plus, Reno10 Pro, Reno 10 5G phones: Check details

Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaWireless EarphonesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story