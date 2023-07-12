Realme Buds Wireless 3 neckband-style earphones go on sale: Price, features

Chinese electronics maker Realme’s recently launched Buds Wireless 3 earphones are now available for purchase in India. Priced at Rs 1,799, the earphones are available with a special first sale day offer in which the company is offering a flat discount of Rs 100. The earphones are available on Realme online store, Amazon India, Flipkart, and at select retail stores across the country. Below are the earphones details:

Realme Buds Wireless 3: Features and specifications

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 are neckband-style wireless earphones. These boasts a large 13.6 mm dynamic audio driver tuned for bass-rich sound output. Realme said it has used ‘Dynamic Bass Booster’ algorithm for deeper bass and crisper vocals, making it the ideal device for listening to music.

The earphones are rated by the company to deliver battery life of up to 40 hours.

The Realme Buds Wireless 3 offer crystal-clear sound with active noise cancellation (ANC) and a 360-degree spatial audio effect, said the company.

The earphones are available in bass yellow, vitality white, and pure black colours.

To summarise, the Realme Buds Wireless 3 features a 13.6 mm dynamic bass driver for rich bass, a 40-hour battery life, active noise cancellation, and a 360-degree spatial audio effect. It is touted to deliver powerful sound, extended playtime, immersive noise cancellation, and a multidimensional audio experience.