Offered in two RAM and storage variants, the Realme Pad 2 will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme online store from August 1

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Realme Pad 2

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
China-based electronics brand Realme on Wednesday launched the Pad 2 in India. The tablet is offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations at Rs 19,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively. It will be available for pre-booking from July 26 on Flipkart and Realme online store. On the pre-book orders, Realme is offering a Rs 500 coupon and up to Rs 1,500 bank discounts. The tablet will be available for purchase from August 1 at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme online store.

Realme Pad 2: Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Helio G99 system-on-chip and 8,360 mAh battery, the Realme Pad 2 ships with a 33W SUPERVOOC fast charger. The tablet is offered in inspiration green and imagination grey colours. It sports an 11.5-inch 2K display of 120Hz refresh rate. On the audio front, the Realme Pad 2 boasts Dolby Atmos-powered quad-speaker system.

As for the variants, the Realme Pad 2 comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. Both the models support Realme dynamic RAM expansion technology – up to 8GB. The Realme Pad 2 is the company’s first tablet to feature Realme UI 4.0, based on Android 13 operating system, out of the box. The tablet also comes with features such as multi-screen collaboration, content sync and dual window.

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 4:17 PM IST

