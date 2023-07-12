Home / Technology / Gadgets / HP launches Envy x360 15 laptop with IMAX Enhanced OLED screen: Details

HP launches Envy x360 15 laptop with IMAX Enhanced OLED screen: Details

On the audio front, the Envy x360 15 features IMAX theatrical sound mix along with DTS:X technology

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: HP Envy x360 15

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
US-based PC maker HP on Wednesday launched in India the Envy x360 15 laptop. According to the company, the Envy x360 15 is the first IMAX-enhanced laptop in the world equipped with artificial intelligence-driven features to boost security and performance. The HP Envy x360 15 starts at Rs 78,999 and is available on HP online store and at HP World retail stores.

“The new Envy x360 15 is specifically designed to enable content creators to fully express themselves through industry-leading displays and intelligent, high-performance productivity features,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director of Personal Systems at HP India.

HP Envy x360 15: Specifications

The Envy x360 15 is offered in 13th Gen Intel Core i7, AMD Ryzen 5, and AMD Ryzen 7 processors configurations with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics and AMD Radeon graphics. It sports a 15.6-inch IMAX Enhanced certified OLED touchscreen. On the audio front, the Envy x360 15 features IMAX theatrical sound mix along with DTS:X technology to provide a spatial experience.

The Envy x360 15 features a dedicated Emoji menu on the keyboard. The device features a manual camera shutter that can be used to turn off the laptop’s camera. According to the company, the Envy x360 15 has been manufactured using ocean-bound plastic and recycled aluminum.

The laptop supports up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory. It is rated for up to 15 hours on-battery life. Connectivity is covered by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Topics :HPLaptopsBS Web ReportsTechnology

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

