Noise launches ColorFit Pro 6 Series smartwatches with AI features: Details

Indian electronics brand Noise has launched its ColorFit Pro 6 Series smartwatches. The series encompasses the Noise ColorFit Pro 6 and ColorFit Pro 6 Max, both of which come with built-in artificial intelligence features for personalisation and for offering health insights. Here are the details-
Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series: Price and variants
Both Noise ColorFit Pro 6 and ColorFit Pro 6 Max smartwatches come with a variety of straps and colour options-
Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max
- Metal Strap (Pure Titanium, and Chrome Black): Rs 7,999
- Magnetic Strap (Green Titanium, and Signature Brown): Rs 7,499
- Braided Strap (Brown Titanium, and Copper Black): Rs 7,499
- Silicone Strap (Jet Black, and Blue Titanium): Rs 7,499
Noise ColorFit Pro 6-
- Metal Strap (Rose-Gold Link, and Champagne-Gold Link): Rs 6,499
- Magnetic Strap (Lime, and Blue): Rs 5,999
- Braided Strap (Vineyard Brown, Arctic Blue, Prismatic Multicolour): Rs 5,999
- Silicone Strap (Ivory Gold, Jet Black, and Ice Blue): Rs 5,999
Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series: Availability
Both Noise ColorFit Pro 6 and ColorFit Pro 6 Max smartwatches will be available on e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, starting January 29.
Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series: Key features
- AI Watch Faces: The smartwatches come with AI-powered watch faces that the company said adapt dynamically to the style and environment. The watch also has an Always-On Display (AoD) function.
- AI Companion: The company said that the AI Companion on the watch analyses activity data and offers personalised health advice while sharing sleep-related insights.
- Gesture control: The smartwatches offer several gesture-driven features such as tapping to take photos, shaking to reject calls, and covering the watch to mute.
- Safety and Privacy: The smartwatch offers an Emergency SOS function and password protection.
- Compatibility: Both smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS.
- Health features: The smartwatch offers advanced health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress management, and various sports modes.
- Battery: The company claims a battery life of up to 7 days on the new smartwatches.
Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series: Specifications
Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max-
- Display: 1.96-inch AMOLED, 410x502 resolution
- Processor: EN 2 Processor
- OS: Nebula UI 2.0
- Battery: up to 7 days
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, built in GPS
- Waterproofing: 5ATM
Noise ColorFit Pro 6-
- Display: 1.85-inch AMOLED, 390x450 resolution
- Processor: EN 2 Processor
- OS: Nebula UI 2.0
- Battery: up to 7 days
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3
- Waterproofing: IP68