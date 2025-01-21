Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Noise launches ColorFit Pro 6 Series smartwatches with AI features: Details

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 series smartwatches offer AI-powered personalised health insights and dynamic watch faces that adapt dynamically to the style and environment

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Indian electronics brand Noise has launched its ColorFit Pro 6 Series smartwatches. The series encompasses the Noise ColorFit Pro 6 and ColorFit Pro 6 Max, both of which come with built-in artificial intelligence features for personalisation and for offering health insights. Here are the details-
 
Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series: Price and variants
 
Both Noise ColorFit Pro 6 and ColorFit Pro 6 Max smartwatches come with a variety of straps and colour options-
 
Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max
  • Metal Strap (Pure Titanium, and Chrome Black): Rs 7,999
  • Magnetic Strap (Green Titanium, and Signature Brown): Rs 7,499
  • Braided Strap (Brown Titanium, and Copper Black): Rs 7,499
  • Silicone Strap (Jet Black, and Blue Titanium): Rs 7,499
Noise ColorFit Pro 6-
  • Metal Strap (Rose-Gold Link, and Champagne-Gold Link): Rs 6,499
  • Magnetic Strap (Lime, and Blue): Rs 5,999
  • Braided Strap (Vineyard Brown, Arctic Blue, Prismatic Multicolour): Rs 5,999
  • Silicone Strap (Ivory Gold, Jet Black, and Ice Blue): Rs 5,999
Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series: Availability

Both Noise ColorFit Pro 6 and ColorFit Pro 6 Max smartwatches will be available on e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, starting January 29.
Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series: Key features
  • AI Watch Faces: The smartwatches come with AI-powered watch faces that the company said adapt dynamically to the style and environment. The watch also has an Always-On Display (AoD) function.
  • AI Companion: The company said that the AI Companion on the watch analyses activity data and offers personalised health advice while sharing sleep-related insights.
  • Gesture control: The smartwatches offer several gesture-driven features such as tapping to take photos, shaking to reject calls, and covering the watch to mute.
  • Safety and Privacy: The smartwatch offers an Emergency SOS function and password protection.
  • Compatibility: Both smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS.
  • Health features: The smartwatch offers advanced health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress management, and various sports modes.
  • Battery: The company claims a battery life of up to 7 days on the new smartwatches.
Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series: Specifications
 
Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max-
  • Display: 1.96-inch AMOLED, 410x502 resolution
  • Processor: EN 2 Processor
  • OS: Nebula UI 2.0
  • Battery: up to 7 days
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, built in GPS
  • Waterproofing: 5ATM
Noise ColorFit Pro 6-
  • Display: 1.85-inch AMOLED, 390x450 resolution
  • Processor: EN 2 Processor
  • OS: Nebula UI 2.0
  • Battery: up to 7 days
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3
  • Waterproofing: IP68
Topics :Noisesmartwatchesartifical intelligence

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

