Noise launches ColorFit Pro 6 Series smartwatches with AI features: Details

Indian electronics brand Noise has launched its ColorFit Pro 6 Series smartwatches. The series encompasses the Noise ColorFit Pro 6 and ColorFit Pro 6 Max, both of which come with built-in artificial intelligence features for personalisation and for offering health insights. Here are the details-

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series: Price and variants

Both Noise ColorFit Pro 6 and ColorFit Pro 6 Max smartwatches come with a variety of straps and colour options-

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max

Metal Strap (Pure Titanium, and Chrome Black): Rs 7,999

Magnetic Strap (Green Titanium, and Signature Brown): Rs 7,499

Braided Strap (Brown Titanium, and Copper Black): Rs 7,499

Silicone Strap (Jet Black, and Blue Titanium): Rs 7,499

Noise ColorFit Pro 6-

Metal Strap (Rose-Gold Link, and Champagne-Gold Link): Rs 6,499

Magnetic Strap (Lime, and Blue): Rs 5,999

Braided Strap (Vineyard Brown, Arctic Blue, Prismatic Multicolour): Rs 5,999

Silicone Strap (Ivory Gold, Jet Black, and Ice Blue): Rs 5,999

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series: Availability

Also Read

Both Noise ColorFit Pro 6 and ColorFit Pro 6 Max smartwatches will be available on e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, starting January 29.

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series: Key features

AI Watch Faces: The smartwatches come with AI-powered watch faces that the company said adapt dynamically to the style and environment. The watch also has an Always-On Display (AoD) function.

AI Companion: The company said that the AI Companion on the watch analyses activity data and offers personalised health advice while sharing sleep-related insights.

Gesture control: The smartwatches offer several gesture-driven features such as tapping to take photos, shaking to reject calls, and covering the watch to mute.

Safety and Privacy: The smartwatch offers an Emergency SOS function and password protection.

Compatibility: Both smartwatches are compatible with both Android and iOS.

Health features: The smartwatch offers advanced health tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress management, and various sports modes.

Battery: The company claims a battery life of up to 7 days on the new smartwatches.

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Series: Specifications

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max-

Display: 1.96-inch AMOLED, 410x502 resolution

Processor: EN 2 Processor

OS: Nebula UI 2.0

Battery: up to 7 days

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, built in GPS

Waterproofing: 5ATM

Noise ColorFit Pro 6-