Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Here is your first look at all three smartphones

South Korean electronics maker Samsung on January 22 launched the Galaxy S25 series, which includes three models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. All three models in the series boast a new design language, featuring flat frames with tapered contours, textured camera rings, and a matte texture on the back covers. The models also feature slightly larger displays compared to their predecessors, flanked by thinner and symmetrical bezels. Here is how the smartphones in the Galaxy S25 series look from all sides:

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: First look and hands-on

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The top-end model in the series measures 8.2mm in thickness at its thinnest point and weighs 218g. It is equipped with Gorilla Glass Armor 2 protection, which Samsung claims includes anti-reflection coating and offers enhanced resistance to scratches and smudges. The Ultra model continues to use a titanium frame for improved durability.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

This model features a matte texture on the back cover and an aluminium frame, weighing 190g. While it includes Gorilla Glass Armor protection, the display does not have the anti-reflection coating found in the Ultra model.

Samsung Galaxy S25

The entry-level model in the series shares its design with the Plus model, with size and colour options being the only differentiators. It weighs 162g.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Features and specifications

In addition to the new design language, the Galaxy S25 series introduces advanced Galaxy AI features. All three models in the series are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S25 base model is available with 128GB of storage, while the Plus and Ultra models start with double the storage capacity. The Ultra model is the only one in the trio offered with a 1TB storage configuration.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series debuts One UI 7, based on the Android 15 operating system. According to Samsung, it is an “AI-integrated OS that fundamentally shifts how we use technology and how we live our lives.”