Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Here is your first look at all three smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Here is your first look at all three smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series boasts a new design language, featuring flat frames with tapered contours, textured camera rings, and a matte texture on the back covers

(L-R) Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25
(L-R) Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25
Khalid Anzar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Korean electronics maker Samsung on January 22 launched the Galaxy S25 series, which includes three models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra. All three models in the series boast a new design language, featuring flat frames with tapered contours, textured camera rings, and a matte texture on the back covers. The models also feature slightly larger displays compared to their predecessors, flanked by thinner and symmetrical bezels. Here is how the smartphones in the Galaxy S25 series look from all sides:
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: First look and hands-on
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
 
The top-end model in the series measures 8.2mm in thickness at its thinnest point and weighs 218g. It is equipped with Gorilla Glass Armor 2 protection, which Samsung claims includes anti-reflection coating and offers enhanced resistance to scratches and smudges. The Ultra model continues to use a titanium frame for improved durability.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus
 
This model features a matte texture on the back cover and an aluminium frame, weighing 190g. While it includes Gorilla Glass Armor protection, the display does not have the anti-reflection coating found in the Ultra model.

Also Read

Samsung launches Galaxy S25 series, debuts multimodal AI with One UI 7

Samsung Galaxy S25 series could debut these new Galaxy AI features: Details

Samsung announces festive offers on Galaxy Z-series foldables: Check deals

Samsung introduces Ring in two larger sizes ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2025

CES 2025: Samsung unveils OLED monitors for gaming, content creation, more

Samsung Galaxy S25
 
The entry-level model in the series shares its design with the Plus model, with size and colour options being the only differentiators. It weighs 162g.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25 series: Features and specifications
 
In addition to the new design language, the Galaxy S25 series introduces advanced Galaxy AI features. All three models in the series are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S25 base model is available with 128GB of storage, while the Plus and Ultra models start with double the storage capacity. The Ultra model is the only one in the trio offered with a 1TB storage configuration.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series debuts One UI 7, based on the Android 15 operating system. According to Samsung, it is an “AI-integrated OS that fundamentally shifts how we use technology and how we live our lives.”
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Noise launches ColorFit Pro 6 Series smartwatches with AI features: Details

Noise launches Tag 1 object tracker compatible with Android, iOS: Details

Realme 14 Pro series launched in India: Watch unboxing, check price & specs

TCL launches 115-inch QD Mini LED TV 115X99 Max in India at Rs 29,99,900

JVC marks India comeback with Google TV-based QLED TV range: Details here

Topics :SamsungSamsung IndiaSamsung Galaxy smartphones

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story