Sony PlayStation Portal remote player for PS5 launched: Price, features

Japanese electronics major Sony on August 2 announced the launch of PlayStation Portal in India. Dubbed as a remote player for the PlayStation 5 gaming console, the PlayStation Portal supports wireless connectivity and console quality controls. Moreover, there is support for Sony’s acclaimed gaming controller, DualSense, like features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games. Sony said the PlayStation Portal Remote Player lets users play compatible games that they have installed on their consoles without necessitating a TV.

Priced at Rs 18,990, the PlayStation Portal will be available on Sony Centres, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Blinkit, and select retailers from August 3.

Sony PlayStation Portal: Features

Sony said the PlayStation Portal Remote Player will give users access to the games on their PS5 over your home Wi-Fi, allowing them to resume gameplay without requiring a TV connection. The PlayStation Portal Remote Player is compatible with games installed on your PS console, including games eligible for PS5 and PS4.2.

The remote player is supported by haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games with DualSense wireless gaming controller, which also supports responsive vibrations, which react to your in??'game choices and simulate environmental factors, and dynamic resistance, which mimics the tension of interactions with in??'game gear and objects in select PS5 games.

The PlayStation Portal has an 8-inch LCD screen of fullHD resolution. The display is capable of rendering content at 60 frames-per-second at 1080p resolution.

Sony said that the PlayStation Portal Remote Player is a purpose-built device dedicated to delivering an “incredible remote play experience.” “That means you can turn it on, press a button to connect to your PS5 console and get right to playing with remarkable speed,” it added.