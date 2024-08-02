Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Gadgets / Sony PlayStation Portal remote player for PS5 launched: Price, features

Sony PlayStation Portal remote player for PS5 launched: Price, features

Priced at Rs 18,990, the PlayStation Portal will be available on Sony Centres, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Blinkit, and select retailers from August 3

Sony PlayStation Portal
Sony PlayStation Portal
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 11:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese electronics major Sony on August 2 announced the launch of PlayStation Portal in India. Dubbed as a remote player for the PlayStation 5 gaming console, the PlayStation Portal supports wireless connectivity and console quality controls. Moreover, there is support for Sony’s acclaimed gaming controller, DualSense, like features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games. Sony said the PlayStation Portal Remote Player lets users play compatible games that they have installed on their consoles without necessitating a TV.

Sony PlayStation Portal: Price and availability

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Priced at Rs 18,990, the PlayStation Portal will be available on Sony Centres, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Blinkit, and select retailers from August 3.

Sony PlayStation Portal: Features

Sony said the PlayStation Portal Remote Player will give users access to the games on their PS5 over your home Wi-Fi, allowing them to resume gameplay without requiring a TV connection. The PlayStation Portal Remote Player is compatible with games installed on your PS console, including games eligible for PS5 and PS4.2.

The remote player is supported by haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games with DualSense wireless gaming controller, which also supports responsive vibrations, which react to your in??'game choices and simulate environmental factors, and dynamic resistance, which mimics the tension of interactions with in??'game gear and objects in select PS5 games.

The PlayStation Portal has an 8-inch LCD screen of fullHD resolution. The display is capable of rendering content at 60 frames-per-second at 1080p resolution.

More From This Section

Dell Latitude 7455 Copilot Plus AI laptop launched in India: Check details

POCO M6 Plus 5G, powered by Qualcomm SD 4 Gen2, launched: Know price, specs

Motorola Edge 50 with IP68 rating and military grade durability launched

Nothing launches Phone 2a Plus, sale starts from Aug 7: Check price, specs

Garmin announces price cut on Forerunner 165 series smartwatch in India


Sony said that the PlayStation Portal Remote Player is a purpose-built device dedicated to delivering an “incredible remote play experience.” “That means you can turn it on, press a button to connect to your PS5 console and get right to playing with remarkable speed,” it added.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Jul 01: WhatsApp update, Sony Bravia 7, Apple-Google deal, more

Sony Bravia 7 Mini LED series TVs launched in India: Price, features, more

Tech wrap May 31: God of War Ragnarok coming to PCs, new IG features & more

Sony's State of Play event: God of War Ragnarok coming to PCs on Sept 19

Sony stresses PlayStation user engagement as hardware sales taper off

Topics :SonyPlayStationGaming

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story