Home / Technology / Gadgets / Vivo T3 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs, and more

Vivo T3 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs, and more

The Vivo T3 5G smartphone is available on Vivo India e-store and e-commerce platform Flipkart with a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC and SBI bank cards

Vivo T3 5G smartphone
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 1:29 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Vivo T3 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Priced at Rs 19,999 onwards, the smartphone is offered in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations with 8GB RAM standard on both the models. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, the smartphone boasts AMOLED display of 120Hz. The Vivo T3 5G smartphone is available in Crystal Flake and Cosmic Blue colours. Below are the details:

Vivo T3 5G: Variants and price

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999

Vivo T3 5G: Availability and introductory offers

The Vivo T3 5G smartphone is now available for purchase on Vivo India e-store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC and SBI bank cards. Alternatively, customers also have the option to avail a bonus of Rs 2,000 on top of the trade-in value in exchange for an old smartphone for the Vivo T3 5G. There is also an option for a monthly equated instalment plan of up to three months.

Also read: Lava O2 budget smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Vivo T3 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB and 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (Sony IMX882) with OIS + 2MP depth sensing camera
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • Charging: 44W wired
  • OS: FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14
  • Colours: Crystal Flake and Cosmic Blue

Also Read

Vivo Y200 smartphone with 64MP OIS camera launched in India: Price, specs

Vivo Y28 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 6020 launched: Prices, specs

OPPO A59 5G smartphone launched at Rs 14999 onwards: Offers, specs and more

Vivo X100 series goes on sale with introductory offers: Know price, specs

Vivo V30 series smartphones with Zeiss optics launched in India: Details

Lava O2 budget smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

Samsung announces Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024 in Wi-Fi, LTE variants: Details

POCO C61 budget smartphone launched at Rs 7,499 onwards: Details here

OnePlus confirms Nord CE 4 features ahead of April 1 launch: Details here

Microsoft unveils AI-powered Surface Pro 10, Laptop 6 business laptops

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :VivoChinese smartphonessmartphonesTechnology

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story