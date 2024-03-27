Vivo T3 5G goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs, and more

The Vivo T3 5G smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Priced at Rs 19,999 onwards, the smartphone is offered in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations with 8GB RAM standard on both the models. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, the smartphone boasts AMOLED display of 120Hz. The Vivo T3 5G smartphone is available in Crystal Flake and Cosmic Blue colours. Below are the details:

Vivo T3 5G: Variants and price

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999

Vivo T3 5G: Availability and introductory offers

The Vivo T3 5G smartphone is now available for purchase on Vivo India e-store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC and SBI bank cards. Alternatively, customers also have the option to avail a bonus of Rs 2,000 on top of the trade-in value in exchange for an old smartphone for the Vivo T3 5G. There is also an option for a monthly equated instalment plan of up to three months.



Vivo T3 5G: Specifications