LG launches XBoom series of speakers, Tone Fit TF7 wireless earphones

Electronics manufacturer LG on Wednesday launched the LG XBoom series of speakers and LG Tone Fit TF7 wireless earphones. The XBoom series features RNC9, RNC7, and RNC5 models. The price for the XBoom RNC9, RNC7, and RNC5 models starts at Rs 22,000. LG has announced that the models will be available in all stores from August. The LG Tone fit TF7 will also be available for purchase starting from August onwards, with a starting price of Rs 12,500.

“We are delighted to introduce the LG XBoom series and TONE products, representing a significant advancement in audio technology. These meticulously designed products are poised to revolutionize the audio experience for our consumers. Building upon the positive reception of our previous TONE model, we are confident that this newly launched TONE Fit TF7 will exceed expectations and captivate music enthusiasts and audiophiles worldwide,” Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said.

RNC9: Features

The RNC9 comes with Double Super Bass Boost, Bass Blast, and X-Shiny Woofer. The RNC9 also features karaoke functionalities with a Microphone Input, Guitar Input, Vocal Effect, Voice Canceller, Key Changer, Echo Effect, and Vocal Sound Control. For house parties, It has features like strobe lighting, multi-colour lighting effects, and DJ features such as DJ PAD, Scratch Table, and DJ Loop all-in-one DJ app.

RNC7, RNC5: Features

Like the RNC9, the RNC7 and RNC5 models also feature Super Bass Boost, Bass Blast, and X-Shiny Woofer. Additionally, the RNC7 and RNC5 feature party strobe lighting, DJ functionalities, karaoke capabilities, and connectivity options such as TV connection (optical/wireless), phone cradle, and wireless party.

LG Tone Fit TF7: Features

Featuring a skirt shape hook with a freebit design, the LG Tone Fit TF7 comes with an IP67 rating. The device combines active noise cancellation technology with feedback and feed-forward techniques to provide sound isolation. The LG Tone Fit TF7 uses Meridian technology, to deliver natural sound quality. The TF7 model also comes with a plug-and-play feature and offers multi-point, multi-pairing options. It has Google Fast Pair and MS Swift Pair for seamless connectivity.