OnePlus launches Nord 3 5G phones, Nord Buds 2r earbuds, and more: Details

OnePlus has launched the Nord 3 5G and Nord 3 CE 5G smartphones in India. Alongside, the Chinese smartphone maker launched the Nord Buds 2r and Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC wireless earphones. Priced at Rs 33,999 onwards, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G will be available on July 15. The Nord 3 CE 5G will be available in the country in August. Likewise, the Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC wireless earphones will be available for purchase in August. It is priced at Rs 2,299. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r in deep grey colour is now available for purchase, and the triple blue colour variant will be available on July 15. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r starts at Rs 2,199.
OnePlus Nord 3 5G: Specifications
The OnePlus Nord 3 5G
is offered in misty green and tempest gray colours with glossy texture on the former and matte texture on the latter. The smartphone sports a 6.74-inch flat screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 80W SUPERVOOC charging. Imaging is covered by a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilisations, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G boots Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 interface.
OnePlus Nord 3 CE 5G: Specifications
This core edition smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM. Like its elder sibling, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery supported by 80W SUPERVOOC charging. According to OnePlus, the Nord CE 3 features a premium design with a 93.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It will be offered in Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer colour variants. As for the cameras, the smartphone sports a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with enhanced portrait capabilities.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r: Specifications
Powered by 12.4mm audio drives, the Nord Buds
2r are among the affordable wireless earbuds to support Dolby Atmos sound. Besides, the earbuds feature dual microphones, powered by OnePlus’ AI Clear Call Algorithm, for clear phone calls. Other features include long battery life, IP55 water-and-sweat resistance, and Bluetooth 5.3 with support for Google Fast Pair. Also Read: OnePlus Nord Buds 2r unboxing: Affordable wireless earbuds with Dolby Atmos
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC: Specifications
The OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC
are neckband-style wireless earphones with flagship-level 45db hybrid noise cancellation feature. Powered by a 12.4mm dynamic driver and anti-distortion audio technology, the Bullets Z2 ANC is said to deliver powerful beats and deep bass with exceptional clarity. According to OnePlus, the earphones would deliver up to 20 hours of battery life. Other features include IP55 water-and-sweat resistance, Quick switch, ergonomic fit, and magnetic controls.