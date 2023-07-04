iPhone 15 series new colours: Details here on specs and launch timeline



A report says that the iPhone 15 Pro will be presented in an exclusive "crimson" colour option. This will be a dark red colour variation. It is also being said that the standard iPhone 15 will be made accessible in a fresh green colour variation, which is supposed to be "close to the green of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11." However, this isn't yet officially announced but users are warned to accept this information as gossip. Apple's greatest event of the year is coming soon and leaks of the iPhone 15 series are doing rounds online. A new one claims that the company intends to introduce a new colour set for the upcoming iPhone series. Apple could launch a fresh exclusive colour variety for the iPhone 15 Pro model and reveal the standard model in a new colour.

iPhone 15 series: Specifications It is guessed that the device will consolidate Apple's Bionic A16 chipset powered last year's iPhone 14 Pro models. This lines up with the organization's new pattern of offering lower-priced flagship phones one-year post-release. As a result, the upcoming models are likely to take a similar approach. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will probably highlight the new Bionic A17 processor, as they are set to be Apple's premium offerings for the year.