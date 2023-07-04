Home / Technology / Gadgets / iPhone 15 series new colours: Details here on specs and launch timeline

iPhone 15 series new colours: Details here on specs and launch timeline

The iPhone 15 Pro could come with a selective "crimson" colour option. It is reported that Apple will launch the iPhone 15 with a new shade of green colour

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 5:09 PM IST
Apple's greatest event of the year is coming soon and leaks of the iPhone 15 series are doing rounds online. A new one claims that the company intends to introduce a new colour set for the upcoming iPhone series. Apple could launch a fresh exclusive colour variety for the iPhone 15 Pro model and reveal the standard model in a new colour.
A report says that the iPhone 15 Pro will be presented in an exclusive "crimson" colour option. This will be a dark red colour variation. It is also being said that the standard iPhone 15 will be made accessible in a fresh green colour variation, which is supposed to be "close to the green of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11." However, this isn't yet officially announced but users are warned to accept this information as gossip.

iPhone 15 series: Specifications
It is guessed that the device will consolidate Apple's Bionic A16 chipset powered last year's iPhone 14 Pro models. This lines up with the organization's new pattern of offering lower-priced flagship phones one-year post-release. As a result, the upcoming models are likely to take a similar approach. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will probably highlight the new Bionic A17 processor, as they are set to be Apple's premium offerings for the year.


The standard variants might boast 48-megapixel cameras similar to the ones tracked down in the pro models of the iPhone 14 series. This would be a significant improvement over the 12-megapixel sensors found in the latest iPhone models. In any case, it is critical to take note that optical zoom through a telephoto lens and LiDAR technology may not be accessible in the standard models, being exclusive to the better quality partners. The pro-Max model is reputed to include an improved camera module, integrating periscope lenses that empower 5-6x optical zoom alongside different sensors.
The battery and charging capabilities have not been disclosed yet. Considering that even budgeted Android phones support a charging speed of around 30W, it would be worthwhile for Apple to present quicker charging options. iPhones only support 20W technology while phones under Rs. 30,000 already offer 80W fast charging. As a result, lengthy charging times to reach full battery capacity.

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

