Logitech upgrades MX Keyboard Combo with new software features: Details

Logitech on Wednesday announced the MX Keys S Combo (keyboard and mouse), MX Keys S (keyboard), and MX Anywhere 3S (mouse). The MX Keys S Combo is priced at Rs 22,995. The MX Keys S is offered in graphite and grey at Rs 13,295. The MX Anywhere 3S is priced at Rs 9,225. Fresh in its Master Series line, the devices bring new software features for advanced users such as software developers and creative professionals.

“MX users aim to achieve a state of flow where they become fully immersed in their creative process, finding balance between the challenge of the task at hand and their individual skills,” said Anatoliy Polyanker, general manager of MX business at Logitech. “Our new Master Series products featuring Smart Actions in the Options + are designed for anyone seeking precision, speed and comfort to reach optimal performance and a feeling of enjoyment.”

Logitech MX series: What is new

Smart Actions

Logitech has added a new Smart Actions feature in its Logi Options+ app. According to the company, the feature would allow users to skip repetitive actions by automating multiple tasks that get initiated with a single keystroke. Besides custom profiles, there are predefined Smart Actions included to help automate common tasks.

Logitech MX Keys S Combo: Details

The MX Keys S Combo comes with the new MX Keys S keyboard, MX Master 3S mouse, and MX palm rest. The keyboard boasts smart backlighting and customisable keys. The mouse boasts quiet clicks, fast and precise scrolling, and 8K DPI sensor that tracks on all surfaces, including glass.

Logitech MX Keys S: Details

The MX Keys S is a wireless illuminated keyboard with shaped keys for natural typing experience. It has a proximity sensor built-in for it to illuminate automatically as soon as it detects hand movement. The backlighting intensity is adjustable from the Logi Options+ app. The MX Keys S features an improved keyboard layout with three new keys for productivity and collaboration – talk to text, mute/unmute microphone, and emoji.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3S: Details

The wireless mouse boasts Logitech MagSpeed electromagnetic scrolling in compact form factor. Besides, it features Logitech Quiet Click technology for soft and undistracted experience. The MX Anywhere 3S features an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that tracks on virtually any surface, including glass.